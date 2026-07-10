Scam Emails Impersonating the USPTO Target New Trademark Filings

Key Takeaways

Fraudulent emails impersonating the USPTO are targeting newly filed trademark applications, using publicly available filing information to make the communications appear legitimate and to convince recipients that immediate action is required.

These emails are not part of the USPTO's trademark examination process and seek to obtain personal, business and financial information or payments through a fictitious verification appointment, creating a heightened risk of fraud for trademark applicants.

Trademark applicants should not respond to these emails or provide requested information or payments. If you receive a suspicious communication related to a trademark filing, verify its legitimacy before taking any action.

Polsinelli has noticed a recent significant uptick in fraudulent emails sent by third parties purporting to be from the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) related to trademark applications. These most recent messages have been sent almost immediately after new filings and originate from the domain xxxx@usptolawoffice.live, purporting to establish a verbal interview with trademark applicants to review these new federal trademark applications.

Please take caution and do not respond to these emails. They are attempts to obtain personal and financial information about the company for fraudulent purposes and secure payments that are not required by the USPTO.

A very concerning aspect of these fraudulent emails is that they are generated using actual information from trademark filings, which are publicly available for review. This can give the impression to recipients that this is an authorized communication from the USPTO and that immediate action is required.

An example email is as follows:

Dear Applicant,

Your trademark application requires a verification appointment before it can proceed to the next stage of processing. This appointment is intended to confirm the owner details, business information, goods and services, and other application-related information.

The trademark details are as follows: Mark Name: [TRADEMARK], Serial Number: [SERIAL NUMBER], Legal Entity Type: [ENTITY TYPE], Owner Name: [TRADEMARK OWNER], Address: [ADDRESS], and Assigned Office: Law Office 104.

Your scheduled verification appointment is with Examining Attorney Jeffery Robertson. Please call (571) 207-5418 on Friday, July 10, 2026, at 9:30 AM PST. Your appointment number is #9892, and the assigned office is Law Office 104.

During the call, please be prepared to confirm your owner name, serial number, business address, duration of business use, goods and services, position in the company, business description, and EIN if available.

Please make sure to call at the scheduled appointment time. If you are unable to attend, kindly reply with your availability as soon as possible so the appointment can be reviewed. Missing the appointment may delay the verification process.

Please reply to this email to confirm that you have received the appointment details.

Please be warned these are not authentic messages from the USPTO, and establishing an examination interview is not part of the normal trademark application process. There is no such verification process required by the USPTO, and their only purpose is to defraud.