SCAM Act Legislation Introduced to Punish Platforms for Deceptive Ads
Thursday, February 19, 2026
On February 4, 2026 Senators Gellego (D-AZ) and Moreno (R-OH) introduced bipartisan legislation to crack down on predatory online scams advertisements.  The Safeguarding Consumers from Advertising Misconduct (“SCAM”) Act would require online platforms to take reasonable steps to prevent fraudulent and deceptive ads and strengthen accountability when they slip through the cracks.

The bill could potentially strengthen the Federal Trade Commission’s and states’ ability to enforce violations of consumer protection laws.  It could also limit Section 230 Communications Decency Act protection for online platforms that run paid advertising.

“Scammers are using social media to swindle Americans out of their hard-earned savings, and right now, those platforms face almost no consequences for letting it happen,” said Senator Gallego. “If a company is making money from running ads on their site, it has a responsibility to make sure those ads aren’t fraudulent. This bipartisan bill will hold social media companies accountable and protect consumers’ money online.”

“It is critical that we protect American consumers from deceptive ads and shameless fraudsters who make millions taking advantage of legal loopholes. We can’t sit by while social media companies have business models that knowingly enable scams that target the American people,” said Senator Moreno.

According to an FTC compliance lawyer, key provisions of the bill include advertiser verification requirements and require reasonable steps on the part of platforms to prevent and review fraud.

While no major tech companies have issued formal opposition statements yet, the bill's prospects will likely depend on industry response:

If you would like to discuss how this proposed legislation might impact your business, contact an experienced FTC defense lawyer.  Query whether this proposed legislation will pass in its current form, if at all.  Social media companies and big tech are almost certain to throw big money towards opposing the bill.

