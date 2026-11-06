Scalia’s Brand of Utilitarian Consequentialism and the Second Amendment in District of Columbia v. Heller

Abstract

Justice Antonin Scalia was among the most erudite Supreme Court Justices of the modern era. He was also the pedantic icon of the right, largely responsible for the instantiation of conservative principles within current American jurisprudence through a remarkably fluid interpretive basis. No decision better illustrates his penchant for his brand of utilitarian consequentialism (which I refer to as “Scaliatarian”) than his majority opinion in District of Columbia v. Heller (2008). This Article critically examines Heller, arguing that the decision represents a fundamental departure from the originalist constitutional interpretation and the Framers' intent regarding the Second Amendment that Scalia so forcefully espoused. The Second Amendment was designed to preserve state militias as a counterweight to federal military power—not to establish an individual right to armed self-defense divorced from collective security concerns. The Article concludes that Scalia's interpretive principles functioned as rhetorical tools rather than genuine constraints: applied when they supported conservative policy preferences, abandoned when they did not.

Download the Complete Heller Article

Introduction

In District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570 (2008), the Supreme Court held for the first time in American history that the Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess firearms for self-defense in the home, unconnected to service in a militia. Writing for a 5-4 majority, Justice Antonin Scalia concluded that the District of Columbia's handgun ban and requirement that lawful firearms be kept disassembled or trigger-locked violated this individual right.1 The decision marked a dramatic shift in Second Amendment jurisprudence and generated immediate controversy among constitutional scholars, historians, and jurists across the ideological spectrum.

This Article contends that Justice Scalia's opinion in Heller fundamentally mischaracterizes the historical context, legislative intent, and constitutional structure underlying the Second Amendment. Despite Scalia's professed commitment to originalism- the interpretive methodology that seeks to apply the Constitution's original public meaning—his analysis in Heller selectively deploys historical evidence, misrepresents founding-era militia concepts, and ignores the Amendment's explicit connection to “a well regulated Militia” as “necessary to the security of a free State.”2 In effect, his analysis exemplifies his brand of utilitarian consequentialist (Scaliatarian) reasoning. Moreover, the decision improperly constrains the traditional police powers of states to regulate firearms for public safety, upsetting the constitutional balance of federalism established by the Tenth Amendment.

This Article hypothesizes that Justice Scalia's majority opinion in District of Columbia v. Heller constitutes his unique utilitarian consequentialist reasoning, notwithstanding his explicit rejection of consequentialism as a legitimate interpretive framework. Specifically, the Article posits that Scalia's interpretive choices in Heller—his selective deployment of founding-era dictionaries, his dismissal of the Amendment's prefatory clause as non-limiting, his recharacterization of seven decades of precedent under United States v. Miller, and his abandonment of the federalism principles he championed in Lopez and Morrison—are best explained not by neutral application of originalist methodology, but by a prior commitment to a policy outcome favoring expansive individual gun rights. The hypothesis further contends that this pattern constitutes a structural inconsistency irreconcilable with Scalia's own stated interpretive principles, and that the opinion is therefore better characterized as consequentialist adjudication dressed in originalist rhetoric than as principled application of a constraining interpretive method.

“Scaliatarian” or “Scaliatarian reasoning” is the author’s analytic label for a recurring pattern in which an assertedly neutral interpretive methodology is deployed in a manner that tracks a preferred substantive outcome. The term should not be treated as proof of subjective political motive. It identifies a methodological phenomenon: the movement from a claimed rule of interpretation to a result, followed by selective treatment of text, history, precedent, or structure that makes the preferred result appear methodologically compelled. This Article therefore distinguishes three related but analytically separate propositions: methodological inconsistency, motivated reasoning, and consequentialism proper. The first concerns whether Scalia applied his stated interpretive rules consistently; the second concerns whether the selection or weighting of evidence appears outcome-oriented; the third requires the stronger claim that consequences or welfare considerations themselves supplied a material reason for the judicial choice.

Justice Scalia never needed to deny that he was a conservative. Indeed, he acknowledged it openly. In a 2004 address to the Philadelphia Bar Association, Scalia remarked that he had “always been a fairly conservative person,” while insisting that his judicial philosophy prevented him from manipulating constitutional interpretation to achieve preferred political results. Earlier, in discussing his originalist methodology, Scalia explained that originalism was valuable precisely because it prevented a judge from “doing the things he would like to do.” His position, therefore, was not that conservative constitutional outcomes were inherently preferable for the nation. Rather, his claim was more ambitious: that a genuinely originalist methodology could prevent a judge's political preferences- including his own conservatism- from determining constitutional outcomes.

The relevant question is not whether Scalia consciously substituted conservative political preferences for constitutional interpretation. Establishing such subjective motivation would be both difficult and unnecessary. The more consequential question is whether the interpretive methodology Scalia claimed would constrain ideological choice actually constrained his own choices in District of Columbia v. Heller. If originalism was genuinely outcome-neutral, then its application should have imposed meaningful limits on the range of historically defensible conclusions available to the Court. If, however, the methodology permitted the selective invocation of historical sources, linguistic conventions, and precedent in a manner systematically favoring a predetermined result, then the claimed methodological constraint becomes considerably less persuasive.

The distinction is particularly important because Scalia himself recognized the danger. His judicial philosophy rested on the proposition that constitutional interpretation should not change merely because judges preferred contemporary social or political outcomes. His critics therefore need not establish that Scalia consciously thought “conservative views were best for America.” They need only demonstrate that the interpretive tools he employed in Heller permitted the very phenomenon his methodology purported to prevent: the transformation of a judge's substantive preferences into constitutional doctrine through selective historical and textual reasoning.

This Article will attempt to advance three distinct critiques: (1) methodological inconsistency (applying originalist tools unevenly across Heller, Lopez, Morrison, and Raich); (2) motivated reasoning (selecting sources and readings that track a known policy preference); and (3) consequentialism proper (an implicit “welfare” calculation displacing textual/historical constraint).

The methodology of this Article is doctrinal legal analysis combined with historical and philosophical critique. The doctrinal component involves close reading of the Heller majority opinion, the Stevens and Breyer dissents, and the broader line of Second Amendment cases from United States v. Miller through New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen (2022), as well as Scalia's federalism jurisprudence in Lopez, Morrison, and Gonzales v. Raich. The historical component draws on primary sources from the founding era—Madison's drafts, Congressional debate records, Anti-Federalist writings, and the English Declaration of Rights of 1688—as well as corpus linguistics data and secondary scholarship by professional historians. The philosophical component situates Heller's interpretive choices within the competing traditions of consequentialism, deontology, and originalism as developed in the philosophical and legal theory literature. The Article advances a normative claim: that the internal logic of Heller is irreconcilable with Scalia's stated anti-consequentialist commitments. In the interest of scholarly fairness, the Article also engages the most serious defenses of Heller's textualist methodology and individual-rights conclusion offered by scholars sympathetic to Scalia's interpretive project, including Robert Levy, Nelson Lund, and Randy Barnett.

Download the Complete Heller Article

Endnotes:

1. District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570 (2008).

2. Heller, 554 U.S. at 628-29.