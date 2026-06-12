SBA Proposes to Overhaul 8(a) Program’s Social Disadvantage Standard — What Government Contractors Need to Know

The U.S. Small Business Administration published a significant proposed rule on June 11, 2026, that would fundamentally reshape how individuals qualify for the Section 8(a) Business Development Program. The rule, appearing at 91 Fed. Reg. 35433, proposes to eliminate the race-based rebuttable presumption of social disadvantage that has governed 8(a) eligibility for nearly four decades — and replace it with a new, universally available test grounded in documented discrimination or bias.

Background: The Rebuttable Presumption and Its Demise

Since 1986, SBA regulations have presumed that members of certain designated groups — including Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans, Asian Pacific Americans, and Subcontinent Asian Americans — are socially disadvantaged for purposes of 8(a) program eligibility. This presumption, codified at 13 CFR 124.103(b), could be rebutted only by “credible evidence to the contrary.” Applicants outside those groups were required to submit individualized narratives demonstrating social disadvantage.

The legal foundation for that framework cracked in July 2023, when a federal district court held in Ultima Services Corp. v. United States Department of Agriculture, 683 F. Supp. 3d 745 (E.D. Tenn. 2023), that the rebuttable presumption violated the Fifth Amendment’s equal protection guarantee. The court enjoined SBA from continuing to use the presumption. Since then, SBA has evaluated all social disadvantage claims under the narrative standard previously applicable only to non-presumptive applicants. In November 2025, the Department of Justice formally advised Congress that the presumption is unconstitutional and would no longer be defended in litigation.

The proposed rule is SBA’s effort to codify this new reality and, more significantly, to replace both prior standards with a single new test.

The Proposed New Test

Under proposed 13 CFR 124.103(b), any U.S. citizen may establish social disadvantage by satisfying a two-part showing:

Step One — Group-Level Discrimination: The applicant must show that during his or her lifetime, a governmental or private entity in the United States discriminated or was biased against a clearly definable racial, ethnic, or cultural group of which the applicant is a member or, conversely, favored a group of which the applicant is not a member. SBA’s examples of qualifying conduct include unlawful DEI programs or policies, unlawful affirmative action, race-based quotas or set-asides, and — notably — prior iterations of the 8(a) rebuttable presumption itself, which excluded certain racial and ethnic groups from presumptive eligibility. College and university admissions decisions disadvantaging an applicant’s group would also qualify, consistent with Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, 600 U.S. 181 (2023), and Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services, 605 U.S. 303 (2025).

The applicant must show that during his or her lifetime, a governmental or private entity in the United States discriminated or was biased against a clearly definable racial, ethnic, or cultural group of which the applicant is a member or, conversely, favored a group of which the applicant is not a member. SBA’s examples of qualifying conduct include unlawful DEI programs or policies, unlawful affirmative action, race-based quotas or set-asides, and — notably — prior iterations of the 8(a) rebuttable presumption itself, which excluded certain racial and ethnic groups from presumptive eligibility. College and university admissions decisions disadvantaging an applicant’s group would also qualify, consistent with Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, 600 U.S. 181 (2023), and Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services, 605 U.S. 303 (2025). Step Two — Individual Material Harm: The applicant must establish that the discrimination or bias materially harmed him or her personally, which is defined as loss of access to or diminished opportunities related to economic advancement. Critically, this element may be satisfied by self-certification: The applicant attests that he or she was a member of the targeted group during the relevant period and that the discriminatory action caused material harm.

Evidence of group-level discrimination under Step One may draw from a broad range of sources, including government and corporate websites, official policies and regulations, statements by public officials, audit reports, court decisions, and administrative rulings.

What This Means in Practice

The practical implications are significant. The proposed rule:

Opens the program to previously excluded applicants. White Americans and others who were effectively barred from the 8(a) program for decades under the old presumption framework can now qualify — if they can point to governmental or private discrimination against their racial or ethnic group and self-certify personal harm. SBA specifically acknowledges that the old rebuttable presumption rendered white Americans “almost totally unable to participate in the program” for over 37 years.

White Americans and others who were effectively barred from the 8(a) program for decades under the old presumption framework can now qualify — if they can point to governmental or private discrimination against their racial or ethnic group and self-certify personal harm. SBA specifically acknowledges that the old rebuttable presumption rendered white Americans “almost totally unable to participate in the program” for over 37 years. Eliminates the subjective narrative requirement. SBA’s view is that the prior individualized narrative standard was prone to abuse and unconstitutional discrimination. The new self-certification-plus-evidence framework is designed to introduce more objective criteria while reducing administrative burden. SBA estimates compliance burden will be roughly equivalent to preparing the old narrative.

SBA’s view is that the prior individualized narrative standard was prone to abuse and unconstitutional discrimination. The new self-certification-plus-evidence framework is designed to introduce more objective criteria while reducing administrative burden. SBA estimates compliance burden will be roughly equivalent to preparing the old narrative. Does not affect entity-owned firms. The proposed rule applies only to individually owned small businesses. Firms owned by Indian tribes (including Alaska Native Corporations), Native Hawaiian Organizations, and Community Development Corporations are entirely unaffected.

The proposed rule applies only to individually owned small businesses. Firms owned by Indian tribes (including Alaska Native Corporations), Native Hawaiian Organizations, and Community Development Corporations are entirely unaffected. Does not disturb current 8(a) participants. SBA does not currently intend to apply the new test to existing program participants at their next annual review, though the agency is soliciting comments on reliance interests.

Key Open Questions and Comment Opportunities

The comment period closes July 13, 2026. SBA has expressly requested public input on several issues, including the reliance interests of current program participants, the overall design of the proposed test, the accuracy of cost-benefit estimates, and the scope of the information collection burden.

Practitioners advising 8(a) applicants, current participants, or businesses considering applying should pay close attention to how the new test is ultimately finalized. Open questions include:

How SBA will evaluate the sufficiency of self-certifications? What types of evidence will satisfy the group-level discrimination requirement in practice? Will the new framework itself face constitutional challenge — a risk the preamble tacitly acknowledges by noting that “an increasing number of voices” question whether the 8(a) statute itself constitutes an impermissible race-based classification subject to strict scrutiny?

Bottom Line

This proposed rule marks one of the most consequential changes to the 8(a) program since its founding. By eliminating the race-based presumption and substituting a facially race-neutral test available to all citizens, SBA is attempting to thread the constitutional needle left by Ultima and the Supreme Court’s recent equal protection jurisprudence. Whether the new framework achieves that goal — and whether it survives its own inevitable legal challenges — remains to be seen. What is clear is that any business with a stake in federal small business contracting should review the proposed rule carefully and consider submitting comments before the July 13 deadline.