SBA Bars Future Loans in Coordination with DOJ Crackdown on PPP Borrowers

Barred from Future Federal Loans. On September 14, 2026, Vice President JD Vance announced in Kansas City that the Trump administration will suspend roughly 870,000 individuals suspected of defrauding COVID-era small business loan programs — including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program — from receiving future federal loans. The Department of Justice (DOJ) echoed in its press release the Vice President’s remarks in touting its “Operation No Doze,” a coordinated criminal enforcement effort by DOJ and the Small Business Administration (SBA) targeting fraud in PPP and EIDL loans issued during COVID. SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler stated the suspensions are tied to an estimated $39 billion in suspected fraud across 45 states and territories. Combined with earlier enforcement actions, total suspensions now cover borrowers connected to roughly $49 billion in alleged fraud nationwide.
500 Prosecutors Focused on COVID Fraud Investigations. Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that 500 prosecutors are now focused on pandemic fraud nationwide. The SBA’s inspector general has previously estimated that more than $200 billion distributed through the PPP and EIDL may show signs of fraud. Congress created the PPP in March 2020 to keep businesses afloat during the pandemic, ultimately backing roughly 11.8 million loans totaling about $800 billion. Congress extended the statute of limitations for PPP fraud investigations to 10 years, giving prosecutors until 2030–2031 to charge criminal PPP cases. Many of the DOJ’s investigations regarding PPP fraud are referred to DOJ by data miners or insiders. In addition to criminal enforcement, DOJ’s False Claims Act (FCA) prosecutors are actively investigating FCA cases involving PPP borrowers.
How to reduce PPP criminal and FCA risk today. For many organizations, the issue now is post-program defensibility in a potential FCA or criminal investigation. This can include:
- Reconstruct the PPP file. Gather the original application, supporting payroll documents and spreadsheets, correspondence, key emails, and forgiveness submissions.
- Interview key personnel. Try to talk to the team that actually applied for the loan to understand the decisions made at the time. Try to memorialize the company’s evidence of intent to follow the rules. Talk to the lender as well, if possible.
- Stress-test eligibility. Revisit affiliation/size and eligibility rules as they applied at the time. See if the company was nonetheless eligible under a different theory such as the alternative size test.
- Verify expenditures. Trace the monies received from the SBA to ensure that the monies were spent appropriately and document such tracing analysis.
- Prepare. Companies often learn of a PPP FCA investigation when they receive a civil investigative demand (CID) from DOJ. Others learn when a relator serves them with a complaint after DOJ declined to intervene in the case. Take the issue seriously now and retain experienced FCA counsel; FCA penalties can be high.
- Investigate the public record. If DOJ has declined to intervene in the case, a company can potentially convince a court to dismiss the case because the FCA’s public disclosure bar precludes a case that is based on certain public information. Public PPP data available from the SBA and business entity information easily sourced online may bar the case pursuant to 31 U.S.C. § 3730(e)(4)(A). “[T]he public disclosure bar prevents a relator from merely repackaging information enumerated in the public disclosure bar for personal profit by asserting an FCA claim.”
- Repay the SBA. If, after all analysis is completed, the company determines that the money was improperly obtained and improperly spent, consider returning the money to the SBA before DOJ sends the company a subpoena or a relator files a qui tam case underseal against the company.