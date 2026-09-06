SBA Bars Future Loans in Coordination with DOJ Crackdown on PPP Borrowers

Barred from Future Federal Loans. On September 14, 2026, Vice President JD Vance announced in Kansas City that the Trump administration will suspend roughly 870,000 individuals suspected of defrauding COVID-era small business loan programs — including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program — from receiving future federal loans. The Department of Justice (DOJ) echoed in its press release the Vice President’s remarks in touting its “Operation No Doze,” a coordinated criminal enforcement effort by DOJ and the Small Business Administration (SBA) targeting fraud in PPP and EIDL loans issued during COVID. SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler stated the suspensions are tied to an estimated $39 billion in suspected fraud across 45 states and territories. Combined with earlier enforcement actions, total suspensions now cover borrowers connected to roughly $49 billion in alleged fraud nationwide.

500 Prosecutors Focused on COVID Fraud Investigations. Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that 500 prosecutors are now focused on pandemic fraud nationwide. The SBA’s inspector general has previously estimated that more than $200 billion distributed through the PPP and EIDL may show signs of fraud. Congress created the PPP in March 2020 to keep businesses afloat during the pandemic, ultimately backing roughly 11.8 million loans totaling about $800 billion. Congress extended the statute of limitations for PPP fraud investigations to 10 years, giving prosecutors until 2030–2031 to charge criminal PPP cases. Many of the DOJ’s investigations regarding PPP fraud are referred to DOJ by data miners or insiders. In addition to criminal enforcement, DOJ’s False Claims Act (FCA) prosecutors are actively investigating FCA cases involving PPP borrowers.

How to reduce PPP criminal and FCA risk today. For many organizations, the issue now is post-program defensibility in a potential FCA or criminal investigation. This can include: