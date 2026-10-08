Saved by the Bell: Class Certification Isn’t the Time to Have a Mini-Trial on the Merits

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit declined to disturb a district court’s certification of damages and injunctive classes asserting violations of California’s statutory right of publicity. The Ninth Circuit rejected challenges based on predominance and adequacy. Nolen v. PeopleConnect, Inc., Case No. 24-3894 (9th Cir. Sept. 24, 2026) (Berzon, Friedland, Mendoza, JJ.)

PeopleConnect operates Classmates.com, which maintains a searchable database containing more than 450,000 yearbooks. Users may access the site as unregistered visitors, free members, or paid subscribers. The dispute centered on subscription advertisements that allegedly used individuals’ names in connection with paid membership offers. Nolen advanced two theories to obtain class certification: a “sequence theory,” under which a visitor searching for a person could encounter a subscription advertisement after registering for a free account, and a “banner theory,” under which free members could see subscription advertisements while searching the site.

Nolen alleged that PeopleConnect violated California Civil Code § 3344 by using individuals’ names without consent in connection with advertising for paid subscriptions. She argued that the alleged commercial use occurred by making individuals’ identities searchable within the advertising flow, regardless of whether a particular name had actually been searched. The district court conditionally certified damages and injunctive classes, and the Ninth Circuit granted interlocutory review under Rule 23(f).

PeopleConnect argued that predominance was lacking because the district court had misconstrued § 3344 by permitting claims based on mere searchability. The Ninth Circuit rejected that argument as an improper attempt to litigate the merits at class certification. The Court emphasized that certification is not a “mini-trial on the merits” and that the relevant question is whether the issue is susceptible to common proof, not whether the plaintiff is ultimately likely to prevail. Because the alleged connection between the use of class members’ identities and advertising presented a common factual question, the Court concluded that the district court did not abuse its discretion in finding predominance.

The Ninth Circuit also rejected PeopleConnect’s argument that damages would require individualized proof of injury. It concluded that if PeopleConnect used class members’ names in direct connection with advertising, a factfinder could reasonably infer that those names had at least some economic value. The Court distinguished between the commercial value of the names and the resulting economic injury, concluding that both issues were capable of class-wide resolution.

PeopleConnect further argued that the proposed classes included individuals who might ultimately be ineligible for relief, including persons who had consented to certain uses of their identities, were not readily identifiable, had registered as members, or had donated yearbooks, or whose names were not searchable. The Ninth Circuit concluded that these issues did not defeat certification. Some of those factors went to predominance while others implicated manageability. The Court reiterated the presumption against denying class certification based solely on manageability concerns and explained that Rule 23 does not require a plaintiff to establish an administratively feasible method for identifying every class member at the certification stage.

The Court also rejected PeopleConnect’s adequacy challenges. PeopleConnect argued that the decision of the named lead plaintiff, Nolen, to proceed on a “searchable” theory could create an intraclass conflict with members who might possess stronger “searched” claims. Because that argument had not been raised below, the Ninth Circuit did not resolve it, but explained that any conflict must be actual rather than speculative and should be evaluated by considering whether the litigation strategy materially diminishes the value of other class members’ claims.

Finally, the Ninth Circuit found that Nolen was adequate to represent the injunctive class as lead plaintiff even though her name was no longer searchable. PeopleConnect had suppressed her name only after she filed suit, and the Court concluded that a defendant may not moot a representative plaintiff’s claim by unilaterally remedying the alleged injury after litigation begins.