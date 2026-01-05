Saudi Arabia’s Data Centre Expansion- Regulatory Framework and Strategic Considerations

Artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres have moved from niche technology topics to central elements of national energy and infrastructure planning. In Saudi Arabia, the data centre market is significant and is projected to grow rapidly in both investment value and information-technology (IT) load capacity over the remainder of this decade, in parallel with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to accelerate digital transformation and diversify the economy.

Recent policy announcements, including a national data centre strategy the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology launched in 2025 in collaboration with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), which targets around 1.5 GW of data centre capacity by 2030, underline the strategic weight of this sector in the Kingdom’s economic and digital agenda. More recent market-facing announcements by major national platforms and sponsors further point to ambitions that extend beyond early gigawatt-scale targets, underscoring the pace at which the Kingdom’s data centre landscape continues to evolve. In parallel, government-led digital infrastructure platforms are also scaling quickly. Recent public-facing communications around SDAIA’s “Hexagon” data centre initiative, for example, reinforce that sovereign and public-sector workloads are emerging as a core anchor of the Kingdom’s data centre build-out, not merely a downstream consequence of private hyperscale demand. For those shaping energy and infrastructure policy, the key question may no longer be whether data centres will be built, but how to integrate them into existing power, fuel, and water systems without creating future stresses on networks, tariffs, or resources.

Alongside power, fuel, and water, digital connectivity increasingly emerges as a foundational element of the infrastructure required to support large-scale data centre development. High-capacity domestic fibre networks, international connectivity, redundancy, and resilience across transmission routes may be as determinative for siting and scalability as access to grid capacity or water resources, particularly for hyperscale and mission-critical facilities with latency-sensitive workloads. In that sense, digital connectivity becomes another layer of infrastructure that must be planned in parallel with power, fuel, and water, rather than after the fact.

Recent policy communications have placed increasing emphasis on integrating large new loads into system-level planning and on siting such loads in locations that are compatible with grid capacity and long-term network development. In practice, this might mean aligning investment decisions for major digital and industrial clusters with the Kingdom’s broader objectives around reliability, affordability, and the energy transition, and managing the risks associated with fragmented, purely demand-driven build-out.

In Saudi Arabia, large data centres are increasingly treated as large industrial consumers with continuous high-density loads that are strategically important to the digital economy, and therefore are integrated into power-system and infrastructure planning rather than handled as a purely IT issue. This GT Advisory outlines the main legal, regulatory, and whole-of-system considerations for investors, operators, and policymakers engaging with Saudi Arabia’s evolving data centre landscape.

