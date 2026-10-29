Saudi Arabia Proposes Significant Data Protection Changes: What Global Businesses Should Know

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) has proposed further changes to Saudi Arabia’s Implementing Regulation of the Personal Data Protection Law (following an initial consultation round in 2025). Comments are due November 5, 2026, and the proposed changes would take effect 60 days after publication in the Official Gazette.

The proposed changes build on the framework discussed in our prior alert . The Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) applies to businesses established in the Kingdom, and overseas businesses processing the personal data Saudi Arabian residents. The PDPL authorizes fines of up to SAR 5 million (roughly USD1.3 million), which can be doubled for repeat violations.

For businesses already subject to the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or US state privacy Laws, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)1, many concepts in the proposals will be familiar.

Data Storage and Transfer Requirements

One proposed change to watch is Proposed Article 23(2). While the proposed change permits cross-border transfers of personal data, the proposed language currently states that controllers “shall store Personal Data within the Kingdom.”

Compliance will be most challenging for businesses located outside the Kingdom. A foreign controller that collects personal data directly from individuals in Saudi Arabia, for example through a website, mobile app, or global customer platform, may never “transfer” that data out of the Kingdom in the ordinary sense. If Article 23(2) is read to permit overseas storage only through a compliant transfer, such a controller may have no obvious transfer mechanism on which to rely and could face, in effect, a direct localization obligation. Moreover, controllers that gather personal data subject to the PDPL geographically outside the Kingdom may need to consider options for storing that data within the Kingdom.

A local-copy requirement, if imposed, could affect global cloud platforms, customer and employee systems, backups, disaster recovery, and vendor contracts. Businesses would need to identify which systems contain covered data and assess whether local hosting or replication is technically and commercially workable.

The proposal also raises a structural question. The PDPL and the Regulations on the Transfer of Personal Data outside the Kingdom, supported by SDAIA’s Standard Contractual Clauses, already establish a framework governing overseas transfers. Outside certain sector-specific regimes, that framework does not impose a general localization requirement. How a storage mandate introduced through the Implementing Regulation is intended to fit within the existing transfer regime, and with the Law itself, is not explained. It is likewise unclear how the rule would apply to backups and distributed cloud services, and how it would relate to existing sector-specific hosting requirements.

The GDPR regulates overseas transfers but does not generally require an EU-hosted copy. California’s CCPA likewise does not establish a general local-storage mandate. Some US state laws restrict offshore storage of specific record types; Texas and Florida, for example, require certain electronic health records be stored in the United States (or, in Florida’s case, the United States or Canada). The Saudi proposal is potentially broader because the storage requirement applies generally within the personal data framework.

Broader Incident Reporting, Despite a Familiar 72-Hour Deadline

Proposed Article 24 would still require that the government be notified within 72 hours from the business becoming “aware” of the incident. However, the proposed changes would remove the current “harm” qualifier. Notification to affected individuals would remain subject to a separate harm or rights-and-interests threshold.

The Amendment reframes the reporting trigger by deleting the defined term “Personal Data Breach” from Article 1 and requiring notification of any “Personal Data Breach, damage, or unauthorized access.” Read literally, events such as an employee accessing records beyond his or her authorization, or the corruption of a dataset, would hypothetically start the 72-hour clock even where no data left the organization and no harm is likely. Because the now-undefined term “Personal Data Breach” also appears elsewhere in the Regulation, the scope of reportable events would become less certain.

This proposal differs from the GDPR, which does not require a business to notify the government if a breach is unlikely to create a risk to individuals’ rights and freedoms. However, most US breach reporting laws require the government to be notified regardless of “harm.”

Marketing Changes Would Reach Beyond Mailing Lists

Previously, Article 28 required consent before sending advertising or awareness materials only where there has been no prior interaction between the controller and the recipient, which operates as an existing-customer exemption. The proposed Amendments would eliminate that exemption. Consent would be required before processing personal data to send promotional or awareness materials to any recipient, and where a prior relationship exists, the controller would need to verify that the recipient’s consent was obtained in accordance with the PDPL and the Regulation. The requirement would apply to “awareness” communications as well as promotional ones, and would attach before processing begins, not merely before a message is sent.

Following withdrawal of consent, businesses would be required to stop the processing and destroy “the data resulting from it” without undue delay.

Two related changes also deserve attention. First, proposed Article 11 would require that consent be given by an individual with full legal capacity, which has implications for marketing that may reach minors and for age-verification practices. Second, while Articles 28 and 29 previously applied “without prejudice to” Saudi telecommunications and information technology legislation, the proposed text omits that language, creating ambiguity as to whether sector-specific rules on unsolicited communications may continue to apply alongside the PDPL requirements.

The proposed changes are less fragmented than the applicable legal regimes in the US and the EU. In the US, a business’s marketing practices are governed by several legal regimes, including the TCPA (calls and text messaging), CAN-SPAM Act (emails), and a variety of state privacy laws depending on the data collected and used as part of a business’s marketing practices.

Like the US, the EU has a number of laws that apply to a business’s marketing practices. The GDPR permits some data processing for marketing on legitimate-interest grounds, and the ePrivacy Directive provides a narrow existing-customer exception for email or SMS marketing of similar products or services, provided the customer received clear notice and an opt-out.

More Impact Assessments

Proposed Article 25 would significantly increase the situations where a business would need to conduct an impact assessment. Under the current law, an impact assessment is required where a business sought to process the data of individuals that lack legal capacity, involves constant monitoring, uses newly adopted technologies, conducts automated decision-making, but only where the controller’s activity involves large-scale and repetitive processing. The proposed change would remove the requirement that the activity involved large-scale and repetitive processing. It would also add large-scale processing, and regular or systematic monitoring as independent triggers. Collecting, comparing, or linking datasets from different sources would also continue to require that businesses conduct an impact assessment.

However, the proposed changes would narrow when a business needs to conduct an impact assessment for automated decision making. Specifically, a business would only need to conduct an impact assessment where an automated decision affects data subjects’ rights or interests.

The proposed changes would go beyond the risk assessment requirements under the GDPR and US privacy laws, which are usually only applicable for “high risk” processing.

Registration and Response Procedures

Proposed Article 34 would replace the existing registration rules with four triggers: the controller is a public entity; the controller’s core activity requires processing personal data; the controller processes sensitive data or data of individuals lacking full or partial legal capacity; or the controller transfers or discloses personal data outside the Kingdom. The obligation would also extend to natural persons processing personal data beyond personal or family use. The overseas-transfer and core-activity triggers, in particular, could reach a wide range of businesses.

The draft would repeal the current Rules Governing the National Register of Controllers Within the Kingdom, which by their title are limited to the Kingdom. The replacement text contains no comparable limitation, making its application to foreign businesses an important open question. The draft also provides that each controller’s register on SDAIA’s platform will contain the processing records referred to in Article 31 of the Law and other necessary documents, which suggests that records of processing may need to be maintained on, or submitted through, the platform.

Where Should Global Businesses Focus Now?

Global businesses that may be affected by these proposed changes should begin planning before the final text is issued. They should map Saudi-covered data flows; identify responsible controllers, processors, consent records, and deletion practices; compare existing procedures with the proposals; review contracts and data-storage arrangements; and assess whether current risk assessments meet Saudi requirements. The review should also account for applicable telecommunications, cybersecurity, and other sector-specific rules, which the general privacy framework does not displace.

Specifically, given the short proposed 60-day implementation period, global businesses should begin now to assess their potential compliance needs, including:

Assessing current contracts and data storage arrangements without assuming that existing data transfer agreements or sector-specific hosting arrangements will satisfy the proposed Saudi requirement.

and data storage arrangements without assuming that existing data transfer agreements or sector-specific hosting arrangements will satisfy the proposed Saudi requirement. Reviewing incident-triage rules , escalation procedures, and vendor notification commitments for possible updates.

, escalation procedures, and vendor notification commitments for possible updates. Evaluating completeness and sufficiency of consent records for existing customers as well as prospects, including marketing profiles, and deletion processes in addition to calling lists and unsubscribe mechanisms, while identifying related records that must be retained for independently lawful purposes.

for existing customers as well as prospects, including marketing profiles, and deletion processes in addition to calling lists and unsubscribe mechanisms, while identifying related records that must be retained for independently lawful purposes. Update screening criteria for impact assessment to identify areas where the scope and contents may need changes to reflect Saudi requirements, without simply reusing an EU or California checklist.

Early preparation can also help identify concerns to raise during the Consultation. The Consultation is an opportunity to explain operational consequences before the requirements are finalized, and comments will be most useful when they identify concrete systems, costs, implementation dependencies, and alternative language that preserves privacy protections without unnecessary duplication.

If you would like assistance assessing the impact of these Amendments on your global enterprise privacy program and associated compliance procedures, would like to submit comments before the November 5 deadline, or if you have any questions about the issues raised in this Alert, please contact the authors or the Womble Bond Dickinson attorneys with whom you normally work.