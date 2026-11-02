San Francisco Revises Airport Health Care Spending Requirements: What ERISA Plan Sponsors Should Know
Monday, November 2, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Employers with employees working at San Francisco International Airport may need to revisit their health plan arrangements before January 1, 2027. Recent amendments to San Francisco’s Healthy Airport Ordinance revise minimum health care spending requirements and introduce an alternative compliance option for employers offering qualifying health insurance coverage. Adopted after litigation involving ERISA-covered health plans, the changes affect covered employers, including those sponsoring self-funded health plans. With new expenditure requirements and specific standards for qualifying health coverage, employers should evaluate their compliance options before the amendments take effect. 

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2026

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY 363 SALE: Newly Issued Equity in Milwaukee Hotel
Published: 29 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: NarcX Solutions Inc.
Published: 29 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CHS Holdings Group LLC
Published: 27 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Tarpon Avenue Holdings, LLC
Published: 27 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Multi-Location Flexible Workspace & Membership Club
Published: 27 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ARTICLE 9 SALE: Enterprise Software Business
Published: 26 October, 2026
UCC Public Sale Notice – Adjournment
Published: 22 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Brass Works Urban Renewal Company, LLC
Published: 2 October, 2026
NOTICE OF CLAIMS BAR DATE: Schwebel Baking Company Receivership
Published: 25 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Elmira Real Estate Enterprises, LLC
Published: 24 September, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Jackson Lewis P.C.

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 