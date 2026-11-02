San Francisco Revises Airport Health Care Spending Requirements: What ERISA Plan Sponsors Should Know

Employers with employees working at San Francisco International Airport may need to revisit their health plan arrangements before January 1, 2027. Recent amendments to San Francisco’s Healthy Airport Ordinance revise minimum health care spending requirements and introduce an alternative compliance option for employers offering qualifying health insurance coverage. Adopted after litigation involving ERISA-covered health plans, the changes affect covered employers, including those sponsoring self-funded health plans. With new expenditure requirements and specific standards for qualifying health coverage, employers should evaluate their compliance options before the amendments take effect.