San Diego has amended its Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance to align the City’s sick-leave rules more closely with California law and strengthen enforcement. The City may now sue employers on behalf of employees to recover unpaid wages, including overtime, and sick-leave damages.

The changes apply to covered employees who work at least two hours in a calendar week within the City’s geographic boundaries.

The amendments take effect November 29, 2026.

The definitions of several terms have been changed. A “worker” is now presumed to be an employee rather than an independent contractor. An employer may rebut that presumption only by showing the worker meets every condition in California Labor Code section 2775.

The ordinance also expands the definition of family member to include a “designated person.” Employees may identify a designated person when requesting sick leave, although employers may limit employees to one designated person in a 12-month period. The definition of “child” now applies regardless of the child’s age or dependency status.

The ordinance revises sick-leave rules on accrual, use, and payment. Employees continue to accrue one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked within the City. Employers may now cap accrual at 80 hours or 10 days, whichever is greater (instead of the previous 80 hour only cap option). They may satisfy accrual and carryover requirements by providing at least 40 hours or five days, whichever is greater, at the beginning of each benefit year. Employers may limit annual use to 40 hours or five days, whichever is greater, but must carry over unused accrued leave.

Employers must reinstate unused, unpaid accrued leave for employees rehired within one year, up from six months. Exempt employees must now be paid for sick leave in the same manner as other paid leave, rather than as paid working time.

The amendments expand the reasons employees may use sick leave to align with state paid sick leave requirements. Employees may now use leave for preventive care, jury duty, and needs arising from a qualifying act of violence against the employee or a family member. Covered reasons include seeking medical or counseling services, obtaining legal help or court orders, safety planning, relocating, caring for an injured family member, and attending related legal proceedings. A qualifying act of violence includes domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and specified conduct involving bodily injury, dangerous weapons, or threats of force.

For employers with workers in San Diego, the changes warrant a review of sick-leave policies, payroll practices, employee classifications, and procedures for reinstating leave after rehire. Employers should also confirm which work locations fall within City boundaries; the City provides an ordinance overview and coverage information.