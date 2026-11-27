The US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit affirmed a multimillion dollar unjust-enrichment award for trade secret misappropriation. The Court found that a plaintiff seeking a defendant’s profits under the Michigan Uniform Trade Secrets Act (MUTSA) must establish the sales caused by the misappropriation, after which the burden shifts to the defendant to prove deductions and apportionment. The Court also upheld the cancellation of a duplicative Lanham Act award and the denial of enhanced damages despite the jury’s finding of willfulness. Ford Global Technologies, LLC v. InterMotive, Inc., Case Nos. 25-1971; -1985 (6th Cir. Nov. 16, 2026) (Kethledge, Clay, Nalbandian, JJ.)

In 2012, InterMotive shared specifications for an upfitter interface module with Ford under a confidentiality agreement. Ford ended the collaboration in 2013 and introduced its own upfitter interface module three years later. After InterMotive raised concerns, Ford sued for trademark infringement, and InterMotive counterclaimed for trade secret misappropriation under MUTSA and unfair competition under the Lanham Act.

A jury found that Ford misappropriated InterMotive’s trade secret and willfully infringed its mark. It awarded more than $13 million in unjust enrichment, representing Ford’s worldwide module profits, and almost $350,000 under the Lanham Act, representing 3% of Ford’s US module profits. Both figures came from Ford’s damages expert. The district court eliminated the Lanham Act award as duplicative and declined to enhance it to $15 million. Both parties appealed.

Burden shifting under MUTSA

Ford argued that MUTSA’s provision allowing recovery of unjust enrichment “caused by misappropriation” required patent-style apportionment, placing the burden on InterMotive to separate profits attributable to the trade secret from those generated by unprotected features.

The Sixth Circuit disagreed and approved the district court’s burden-shifting instruction. Under that framework, InterMotive first had to establish which sales resulted from the misappropriation. The burden then shifted to Ford to prove appropriate deductions, including profits attributable to other factors.

The Sixth Circuit identified four reasons supporting this approach:

It was consistent with established principles governing disgorgement under copyright law.

Unlike patent damages, disgorgement focuses on the defendant’s unjust enrichment.

Defendants generally possess better information concerning their costs and the sources of their profits.

The framework respects MUTSA’s causation requirement because the plaintiff must still establish that the misappropriation generated the sales at issue.

Applying that framework, the Sixth Circuit concluded that sufficient evidence supported the jury’s award of Ford’s entire module profits.

No double recovery under the Lanham Act

The Sixth Circuit also affirmed the cancellation of the Lanham Act award because it represented a portion of the same profits already awarded under MUTSA.

InterMotive relied on the Sixth Circuit’s 2010 decision in La Quinta v. Heartland Properties, where separate contract and trademark awards were permitted. The Court distinguished that case because its awards addressed harms occurring during different time periods and thus were not duplicative recoveries. Here, Ford’s misappropriation and unfair competition occurred simultaneously, and both awards drew from the same pool of module profits.

The Sixth Circuit further rejected InterMotive’s argument that the Lanham Act permitted additional recovery beyond Ford’s profits. The Court explained that InterMotive had already recovered those profits in full and an additional award would constitute impermissible double recovery.

No enhancement despite willfulness

Finally, the Sixth Circuit upheld the district court’s refusal to increase the Lanham Act award to $15 million. Although the jury found willful infringement, § 1117(a) permits enhancement only when the resulting award is compensatory rather than punitive. The Court concluded that InterMotive’s request primarily sought to revisit the jury’s damages determination rather than identifying circumstances warranting enhancement. The Court declined to decide whether deterrence could independently justify enhancement.

Practice note: In trade secret cases seeking disgorgement, the plaintiff must establish a causal connection between the misappropriation and the defendant’s sales, but the defendant then bears the burden of proving deductions and apportionment. Defendants should develop evidence identifying profits attributable to non-trade-secret factors. Plaintiffs pursuing overlapping trade secret and Lanham Act claims should also account for potential double recovery, even where the jury finds willful infringement.

This article was written by Jocelyn Crawford.