Safety Basics XIV: Legal Strategies for Challenging OSHA Citations on Judicial Review [Podcast]
Thursday, September 18, 2025
In this episode of Ogletree Deakins’ Safety Basics podcast series, John Surma (shareholder, Houston) sits down with Ryan Swink (associate, Houston) to discuss judicial review in the context of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) citations. John and Ryan review the steps employers should consider when contesting OSHA citations, the roles of Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission (OSHRC) commissioners and administrative law judges, and the legal standards that apply during appeals. The speakers also address constitutional challenges and other legal issues employers may encounter when disputing OSHA citations.
