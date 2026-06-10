Sadler Gibb Acquires Assure CPA

Utah-based Sadler Gibb has acquired Spokane, Wash.-based Assure CPA, expanding its presence into the Pacific Northwest and adding public company audit capabilities to its tax, audit, assurance and advisory practices.

Assure CPA, a PCAOB-registered firm specializing in public company audits, SEC reporting, SOX 404 internal audit, tax and advisory services for the mining, natural resources and manufacturing sectors, adds six professionals and a Spokane office to Sadler Gibb, strengthening the firm’s ability to serve public companies and growing businesses throughout the western United States.

“Assure has built one of the strongest public-company niche audit practices in the Pacific Northwest, with rare technical depth in mining, natural resources and manufacturing,” said Mark Elwood, managing partner of Sadler Gibb. “Bringing their team into Sadler Gibb extends our regional footprint and meaningfully strengthens the technical bench we can put behind growth and serving clients across the West.”

As part of the transaction, Jeff Maichel, founder and managing director of Assure CPA, will retire. Maichel founded the predecessor firm in 1997 and has more than 40 years of experience in SEC reporting and public company audits.

“For nearly thirty years, our team’s focus has been on doing exceptional, high-integrity work for the public companies and industries we serve,” Maichel said. “Joining Sadler Gibb ensures our clients and our people are in outstanding hands — with a deeper bench and a broader set of services, while preserving the relationships and standards they’ve come to expect.”

Sadler Gibb said Spokane clients will continue working with their existing service teams while gaining access to expanded tax, attest, outsourced accounting and advisory services.