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David T. Harmon

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Bio and Articles
S2 Ep 8 - 4 Ideas That Shaped America- Liberty, Equality, Opportunity, and Justice [Podcast]
Thursday, July 2, 2026
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Many people think employment law simply appeared one day. In reality, it has evolved alongside the American workplace for more than two centuries.

In this special episode of The Employment Strategists, we commemorate America's 250th birthday by exploring how employment law developed from the earliest workplace protections to today's issues involving artificial intelligence, pay transparency, workplace privacy, religious accommodations, and anti-discrimination laws.

Understanding where employment law came from helps employers and employees better understand where it is headed.

©2026 Norris McLaughlin P.A., All Rights Reserved

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