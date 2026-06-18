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The Employment Strategists S2 Ep 7 - The 5 Million Dollar HR Failure [Podcast]
Thursday, June 18, 2026
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A single complaint can create two very different outcomes for an employer.

In this episode of The Employment Strategists, we examine two workplace harassment cases involving similar allegations and the same type of slur.

One case resulted in a $5 million jury verdict, while the other was completely dismissed. The difference wasn't the conduct itself. It was the employer's response.

We discuss the legal obligations employers face when harassment complaints arise, the importance of prompt investigations, and why an employer's actions after receiving a complaint can significantly impact liability.

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