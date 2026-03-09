David Harmon Employee Benefits Law Norris McLaughlin
David T. Harmon

S2 Ep 5 - Love and Liability in the Workplace [Podcast]
Monday, March 9, 2026
Explore the workplace with "The Employment Strategists" podcast.

Join your hosts, attorneys David Harmon and Mariya Gonor, as they address challenges faced by both employers and employees. From hiring to termination, this podcast offers insights into the evolving employment relationship. Tune in for engaging and entertaining discussions to help navigate these complex employment-related issues.

