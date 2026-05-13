RVM RESOLUTION: POS Solutions Provider National Retail Solutions (NRS) to Pay $6.5MM to Resolve TCPA Class Action Over Ringless Voicemails
Wednesday, May 13, 2026
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The ringless voicemail nightmare continues for TCPA defendants.

For years the purveyors of Ringless Voicemail solutions came to market arguing voicemails were not subject to the TCPA. They even had white papers from less known law firms saying as much.

But the truth is ringless voicemails have widely been considered by courts to be calls subject to the TCPA. And companies that use RVMs to reach consumers without consent are in for a rude TCPA awakening.

Let’s take National Retail Solutions (NRS) as an example.

It just agreed to pay over $6.5MM to resolve a TCPA class action alleging it used ringless voicemail technology without the required level of consent.

The class is defined as:

Between January 8, 2020 and Final Approval, all persons in the
United States who received on their cellular telephone a Ringless
Voicemail sent by Defendant using VoiceLogic’s services, or by
VoiceLogic at Defendant’s request on Defendant’s behalf.

Notice consent is not built into the definition, which is probably a smart play by the defense. But the class is limited to just RVM sent by one provider– so that tells you how often they were deploying these messages without consent (there are over 50,000 class members and each will receive over $100.00).

Full settlement agreement available here: https://nrstcpasettlement.com/Content/Documents/Settlement%20Agreement.pdf

The TCPA counsel will likely receive something in the order of $2.2MM when final approval is assessed next month.

I should note Jeremy Glapion is the TCPA plaintiff’a lawyer on this one and we need to start taking note of him. He was the guy behind Griffith v. ContextMedia, 16-cv-2900 (N.D. Ill.) a settlement at an insane $1,295/class member ($2.9m/2239 members). In the end the average payment the class members was $7,500 each– which may be a TCPA record!

Going to invite Glapion onto the podcast to talk about these crazy numbers. Let’s see if he accepts.

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

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