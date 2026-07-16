Russian State-Sponsored Hackers Targeting Critical Infrastructure Routers
Thursday, July 16, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

A joint cybersecurity advisory from the United States and 12 allied nations was released this week warning critical infrastructure operators that Russian state-sponsored hackers from Federal Security Service (FSB) Center 16 are actively exploiting poorly configured and vulnerable networking devices to break into systems.

The threat group, also known as Berserk Bear, Energetic Bear, Crouching Yeti, Dragonfly, Ghost Blizzard and Static Tundra, has been scanning the internet for routers with default or weak passwords, or unpatched old Cisco vulnerabilities.

The agencies “strongly urge device owners and network defenders to take mitigation and remediation actions against Russian government-sponsored exploitation of vulnerable routers.”

The industries that have been targeted include: “communications, defense industrial base, energy, financial services, government services and facilities, especially organizations at the state and local level, and healthcare and public health.” The advisory provides details of techniques used, and mitigation actions to deploy. Tracking these techniques and applying the mitigation actions should be a priority for critical infrastructure organizations.

 
Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 