The Roof Caves In: HouseCanary Files Chapter 11 to Avoid UCC Foreclosure

HouseCanary, Inc., a San Francisco-based real estate technology and analytics company, along with several affiliated entities filed voluntary Chapter 11 petition’s on September 22, 2026, in the Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. The lead case is In re HouseCanary, Inc., Case No. 26-20769, assigned in the Trenton vicinage to Judge Eamonn James O’Hagan.

It appears that filing was timed to stave off Ocean II PLO LLC, secured creditor, that intended to conduct a public foreclosure sale in California on the same date as of the filing. The noticed collateral included substantially all of HouseCanary’s assets and property, including accounts, receivables, deposit and securities accounts, equipment, inventory, investment property, general intangibles, certain intellectual-property-related payment rights, and proceeds. The foreclosure notice excluded specified assets, most notably HouseCanary’s claims and proceeds from long-running Texas litigation involving Amrock Inc., and Quicken Loans Inc.

HouseCanary’s excluded Texas litigation claims may represent a significant potential asset. The dispute began roughly a decade ago and concerns allegations that Amrock misappropriated HouseCanary’s home-valuation technology and related trade secrets. An earlier jury verdict exceeding $700 million was overturned on appeal, leading to a retrial.

On March 6, 2026, a San Antonio jury again found in HouseCanary’s favor and awarded $175 million after finding trade-secret misappropriation and fraud. The UCC sale notice specifically carved the Texas claims, proceeds, and litigation reserve account out of the collateral offered for sale, suggesting that those rights may be subject to a separate financing or lien structure and may become a focus in the Chapter 11 cases.

HouseCanary was founded in 2013 and provides automated home valuations, forecasts, property data, analytics, and brokerage-related technology to financial institutions, investors, lenders, mortgage investors, and consumers.

The company operates in a housing and mortgage market that has remained under substantial pressure. U.S. existing-home sales fell in August 2026 to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.98 million—the lowest level since June 2025—while the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate recently reached approximately 6.7%.

Early filings should clarify whether HouseCanary seeks to reorganize, sell its business, refinance or restructure its secured obligations, or pursue another transaction. Creditors and customers should watch for requests concerning cash management, payment of employees and critical vendors, use of cash collateral, debtor-in-possession financing, joint administration, and any proposed sale process.