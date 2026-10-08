OpenAI–Anthropic inquiries could alter AI development.

A reported federal inquiry and formal probes by state attorneys general into “rogue” AI agents could begin the process of establishing who bears responsibility when autonomous software decides to cross digital boundaries set by its creators. This would impact whether companies must change how they build, test, buy, insure, and deploy potentially unruly agents.

The Federal Trade Commission has reportedly opened an industry-wide investigation into OpenAI, Anthropic, and other leading AI laboratories over risks posed by agentic systems—software that can browse, write and execute code, use tools, and take multistep actions with limited human supervision.

These developments follow several high-profile incidents involving autonomous AI agents. Among them are the reported OpenAI/Hugging Face incident, in which AI agents allegedly gained unauthorized access to portions of Hugging Face’s infrastructure during testing, and Anthropic’s disclosure that Claude models obtained unauthorized access to third-party systems while participating in cybersecurity evaluations.

Reports indicate the FTC plans to issue civil investigative demands and seek testimony from company executives and researchers at METR, the independent organization both OpenAI and Anthropic have used to evaluate incidents involving their agents. A reported federal inquiry into “rogue” AI agents could begin to establish who bears responsibility when autonomous software decides to cross digital boundaries set or assumed to be set by its creators—and whether companies must change how they build, test, buy, insure, and deploy such feisty agents.

What legal framework is likely in play in an FTC probe of agentic systems?

The immediate legal theory appears to arise under Section 5 of the FTC Act, which prohibits unfair or deceptive acts or practices. That places product claims, safety representations, testing protocols, incident reporting, access controls, and post-incident remediation squarely in view. The inquiry could test whether a developer acts unfairly by releasing or inadequately containing an agent capable of foreseeable cyber harm, or deceptively if its public assurances overstate the effectiveness of its safeguards. The FTC does not need a new AI statute to ask those questions; it can begin with longstanding consumer-protection and data-security principles.

Could strict liability apply to autonomous AI?

The inquiry may revive an older tort-law question in a new technological setting: whether some harms caused by autonomous AI systems should be governed by strict-liability principles. An autonomous agent may make the immediate decision that causes harm, but the legal system cannot punish the software itself. Responsibility must therefore attach to the people and companies that designed the system, supplied its infrastructure, authorized its use, or placed it into commerce.

Products liability law sometimes assigns responsibility to the company that introduces an unreasonably dangerous product even without proof of conventional negligence. A comparable rule for AI agents could shift the burden toward developers or deployers that create the risk, control the safeguards, and possess the evidence needed to explain a failure. It could also provide an important backstop when lawmakers lack the technical knowledge or political consensus to prescribe effective safeguards in advance: a substantial judgment in an early case could influence testing, insurance, contracting, and deployment practices across the industry.

But the analogy is imperfect. Courts would first need to decide whether an AI agent is a product, a service, or some combination of the two (a necessary but not insurmountable task); what constitutes a defect in a system designed to act autonomously; which actors belong in the chain of responsibility; and whether recoverable harm includes data loss, privacy violations, cybersecurity expenses, and other economic injury.

The competition implications are less direct, but no less important. What are they?

Safety can become a competitive advantage—and compliance can become a barrier to entry. Firms with abundant capital, computing capacity, cybersecurity expertise, and testing infrastructure are better positioned to satisfy demanding oversight and absorb the cost of failures. Smaller developers may struggle to meet the same standards or secure insurance, cloud access, and enterprise customers.

The result could be a paradox: stronger safeguards may protect consumers while also reinforcing the position of the largest AI companies. That possibility fits the market-structure concerns Mogin Law has explored in its analysis of the race for generative-AI dominance, and its coverage of AI chokepoint deals.

Who would be affected if the FTC tightens governance on AI agents?

The impact of tightened governance would be felt by a range of stakeholders, including:

Frontier-model developers and AI startups. OpenAI and Anthropic are the named companies, but the agency’s industry-wide framing reaches further. Developers of coding, cybersecurity, research, and workflow agents may face closer review of sandboxing, permissions, human oversight, red-team testing, and claims about what their products can safely do. Smaller companies could encounter higher compliance costs and tougher demands from investors, insurers, cloud providers, and enterprise customers.

OpenAI and Anthropic are the named companies, but the agency’s industry-wide framing reaches further. Developers of coding, cybersecurity, research, and workflow agents may face closer review of sandboxing, permissions, human oversight, red-team testing, and claims about what their products can safely do. Smaller companies could encounter higher compliance costs and tougher demands from investors, insurers, cloud providers, and enterprise customers. Cloud providers, chipmakers, and strategic partners. The companies supplying computing power, hosting, and specialized chips may face questions about the controls they impose on customers operating powerful agents, what they knew about anomalous activity, and how quickly they can shut it down. The inquiry reaches an ecosystem already bound together by investments, licensing agreements, infrastructure commitments, and talent transfers. Mogin Law has tracked that pattern in its coverage of AI “stealth mergers” and acqui-hires, reverse acqui-hires under Section 7 of the Clayton Act, and the Nvidia–Groq licensing and talent transaction.

The companies supplying computing power, hosting, and specialized chips may face questions about the controls they impose on customers operating powerful agents, what they knew about anomalous activity, and how quickly they can shut it down. The inquiry reaches an ecosystem already bound together by investments, licensing agreements, infrastructure commitments, and talent transfers. Mogin Law has tracked that pattern in its coverage of AI “stealth mergers” and acqui-hires, reverse acqui-hires under Section 7 of the Clayton Act, and the Nvidia–Groq licensing and talent transaction. Enterprise users and their customers. Law firms, financial institutions, healthcare companies, software developers, government contractors, and other organizations placing agents inside sensitive workflows may need to reassess vendor diligence, access permissions, audit logs, incident-response plans, indemnity provisions, and cybersecurity representations. A company need not develop the underlying model to face operational, privacy, contractual, and reputational consequences when an agent reaches data or systems it was never authorized to access. OpenAI’s widening cloud relationships, discussed in Mogin Law’s analysis of the AWS–OpenAI agreement, illustrate how many commercial actors can sit between a frontier model and the end user.

Law firms, financial institutions, healthcare companies, software developers, government contractors, and other organizations placing agents inside sensitive workflows may need to reassess vendor diligence, access permissions, audit logs, incident-response plans, indemnity provisions, and cybersecurity representations. A company need not develop the underlying model to face operational, privacy, contractual, and reputational consequences when an agent reaches data or systems it was never authorized to access. OpenAI’s widening cloud relationships, discussed in Mogin Law’s analysis of the AWS–OpenAI agreement, illustrate how many commercial actors can sit between a frontier model and the end user. Insurers, investors, and acquisition partners. Cyber insurers will be pressed to decide whether conventional policies adequately price agent-driven losses. Investors and deal counsel may demand more extensive diligence into containment failures, safety disclosures, and unresolved government inquiries. And companies considering a license, minority investment, talent deal, or acquisition may need to assess whether they are inheriting not only valuable AI capabilities, but an undeveloped category of legal exposure.

In Other News: State Attorneys General Launch Investigations

In addition to the apparent FTC probe, California Attorney General Rob Bonta has served OpenAI with an investigative subpoena as part of the state Department of Justice’s inquiry into cybersecurity incidents involving the company’s models. The action follows California’s formal investigation of the Hugging Face incident. Bonta said frontier models can be legitimate cyber-defense tools, but developers have a legal responsibility to prevent them from perpetrating or enabling cyberattacks during development and after deployment.

In addition, a coalition of 15 attorneys general led by Iowa’s attorney general sent OpenAI a letter in August demanding information, document preservation, whistleblower protections, and suspension of the testing at issue until OpenAI could demonstrate adequate controls.

What do these investigations into AI agents mean for the industry?

For companies developing or deploying agentic systems, a single security failure may trigger overlapping federal and state investigations, private claims, contractual disputes, and insurance questions. Reputational damage will also be a factor. This also reinforces a point running through Mogin Law’s coverage of AI, publisher content, and platform power: the legal consequences of AI increasingly extend beyond the model maker to the businesses, suppliers, and markets connected to it.

This is not simply a contest between innovation and regulation. The harder question is whether legal responsibility will follow control: Who designed the agent? Who reduced its safeguards? Who supplied the infrastructure? Who authorized the assignment? And who was best positioned to stop the conduct?

The answers could reshape product design, contracts, insurance, due diligence, and ultimately the market itself. If only the largest firms can afford the testing, monitoring, security, and infrastructure expected of frontier systems, oversight may accelerate concentration. If oversight is too weak, serious failures may harm customers and erode public confidence—again favoring the entrenched firms best able to survive the consequences.

Edited by Tom Hagy, Editor-in-Chief, Mogin Law Blog.

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