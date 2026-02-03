The Road to Change- How We Shape the Approach to Divorce

The decision to divorce, and the legal process that follows, can be a deeply personal and often overwhelming experience for anyone. Divorce can stem from an intense period of conflict or simply from gradually drifting apart. All the same, this kind of life change can bring out emotions and stress, which are natural responses to the fear and uncertainty of major transitions.

Throughout the divorce process, a range of emotions, personalities, and possible pathways can emerge. Each path reflects a different way of responding to the challenges that arise. Over the course of my career in family law, I have encountered countless perspectives, concerns, and uncertainties from the clients I serve. The key is recognizing, and more importantly choosing, the path that supports the healthiest and most constructive way forward.

The Apprehensive vs. Aggressive Path

A client is typically best served by a lawyer whose personality type and style align with their needs; that does not mean matches for similarity, rather a type that is compatible and one who can adapt to a complementary approach. Sometimes clients need their lawyers to help them navigate reactions or impulses that could work against their best interests. Others may feel overwhelmed or fearful and require steady guidance and reassurance that a good family lawyer can provide.

There are always nuances to the way clients approach divorce. I have worked with some clients in the “fugue state” or those who withdraw themselves too much, be that out of fear or just not entirely willing to face the responsibility of a significant decision. I have also worked with the “gung-ho” types who are far too eager to divorce or “win” the battle at hand for the sake of winning. Expectations certainly vary, and each of these approaches requires thoughtful legal guidance and informed advice to guide clients on making decisions that serve their best interests. Hopefully, the client will follow the advice from their lawyer.

How to Meet (or Tame) Expectations

One way or another, a constructive divorce process requires acknowledging the effort and engagement that it demands. The duty of the family lawyer is to protect the interests of the client (and any children involved), while guiding them away from approaches that are either overly aggressive or overly avoidant. While finding a balanced middle ground is ideal, it is not always attainable.

When a client’s expectations become overly optimistic or aggressive, or they are unwilling or too apprehensive to engage with the solutions I recommend, I suggest that they find another lawyer who may be a better match for their needs. Each person approaches divorce from a different life experience, and those differences shape how they respond to uncertainty. But, even so, facing a divorce can be a terrifying time for anyone, and those feelings are certainly to be expected.

Making it Work

Clients going through a divorce are, above all else, human beings. If a client is scared by this new life change, I find it hard to blame them. Fear often shows up differently from one person to the next, shaped by personality, past experiences, and coping styles, but personality alone isn’t always enough to navigate this process. What matters most is managing expectations and being willing to engage in the work required to move forward.

Letting go of the past can feel intimidating, but it is often the most effective way to move forward. Progress begins with greater self-awareness and choosing to take deliberate steps forward rather than remaining in place. Whether we feel ready or not, a new chapter is always just ahead, and it is our duty to step into it. The best lawyers know to remind their clients that they do not have to navigate that transition alone.