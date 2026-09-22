RLN US Acquires Sternbach & Rose
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
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New York-based RLN US has acquired Valhalla, N.Y.-based Sternbach & Rose, effective Sept. 1. 

The acquisition expands RLN’s presence in Westchester County and grows its tax and advisory practice. Felecia Sternbach joins RLN as a tax partner along with five employees. Sternbach & Rose co-founder Ellen Rose will retire after a transition period.

“This acquisition brings together two firms with the same dedication to technical quality and personal service,” said Aferdita Nezaj, MP of RLN. “Felecia and Ellen have built a highly respected practice in Westchester, supported by experienced professionals. We are pleased to welcome the Sternbach & Rose team to the RLN family and look forward to continuing the exceptional client service that defines their practice.”

“It was important to find a firm that shares our commitment to our clients and our team,” Sternbach said. “RLN understands the importance of personal relationships and responsive service. Our clients will continue working with the professionals they know and trust while benefiting from the expanded resources and capabilities of a larger firm.”

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