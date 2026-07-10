Rise and Shine: SCOTUS Wakes Up to a Trademark Fight

On Monday of last week, the Supreme Court of the United States granted a writ of certiorari to review the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit’s decision in RiseandShine Corporation v. PepsiCo, Inc. At the center of the case: whether trademark strength is a question of fact in a likelihood-of-confusion analysis under 15 U.S.C. § 1114.

Before the Supreme Court hears oral arguments, it’s worth tracing this dispute’s path to the high court, starting at the district court.

At the District Court

RiseandShine launched a canned nitro-brew coffee in 2016 that uses “RISE” as a mark. It also registered RISE BREWING CO. as a word mark, Reg. No. 5,168,377, and its RISE BREWING CO. logo as a design mark, Reg. No. 5,333,635. In March 2021, Pepsi launched MTN DEW RISE ENERGY, with “RISE” across the top of the can in a large, jagged font.

When RiseandShine filed suit against Pepsi in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, it moved for and was granted a preliminary injunction. The preliminary injunction blocked PepsiCo from using or displaying the mark, pending trial. RiseandShine’s primary winning argument at the district court level was that Pepsi’s use of “RISE” was likely to cause confusion with its own mark. Pepsi appealed to the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

In the Second Circuit Court of Appeals

In its decision on likelihood-of-confusion, the appellate court focused on the strength-of-the-mark factor, which is one of the most important factors a court must weigh (as discussed in a June 22 blog post).

In the second circuit, the strength of a trademark is assessed based on either or both of two components: (1) the degree to which it is inherently distinctive and (2) the degree to which it has achieved public recognition in the marketplace. The more inherently distinctive and recognizable, the stronger the mark. Trademark law utilizes four categories to describe different degrees of inherent distinctiveness: (1) generic, (2) descriptive, (3) suggestive, and (4) arbitrary or fanciful. Suggestive marks hint at the product without naming it outright, sometimes requiring a bit of imagination to make the connection.

The 2nd Circuit agreed with the district court that Rise Brewing’s mark is “suggestive.” But instead of treating that as a strength, the court found that the close association between “Rise” and coffee actually made the mark weaker. The court also found that RiseandShine hadn’t shown enough acquired strength to offset that weakness, partly because other brands were already using “Rise” on coffee and similar products before RiseandShine adopted its mark. With that, the 2nd Circuit sent the case back down to the district court.

On Remand in District Court

After discovery on remand, Pepsi moved for summary judgment, arguing there was no trademark infringement. The district court agreed, holding that the RISE marks are “inherently weak as a matter of law” under the 2nd Circuit’s binding conclusion. RiseandShine appealed.

Second Circuit Summary Order

Back at the 2nd Circuit, RiseandShine argued that the district court arrived at its conclusion by impermissibly analyzing the strength-of-mark factor as a question of law and disregarding material facts regarding the mark’s acquired strength. The 2nd Circuit found both arguments unpersuasive, as it has long held that the balancing of the likelihood-of-confusion factors is a question of law.

Writ of Certiorari Arguments

That sets up the fight now before the high court. RiseandShine petitioned for cert, arguing that the 2nd Circuit’s decision rested on what it viewed as a legal conclusion, but analyzing how strong or weak the association is between a trademark (“RISE”) and a product (coffee) is the type of fact-intensive issue involving consumer perception reserved for the trier of fact. RiseandShine further argues that the common theme of all circuits, aside from the 2nd Circuit, is that the entire analysis of a mark’s conceptual strength is a question of fact.

Pepsi argues in opposition that trademark strength consists of two subcomponents, acquired strength and conceptual strength, and there is no circuit split on acquired strength, which all courts treat as factual. Regarding conceptual strength, Pepsi argues that, as in other circuits, a mark’s level of distinctiveness is only the starting point for the 2nd Circuit’s conceptual-strength analysis. That further analysis requires legal judgment, and Pepsi argues no circuit treats that further inquiry as a question of fact.

Beyond the Bench

It is difficult to predict the Supreme Court’s leanings either way, but a decision will impact almost all trademark cases going forward. A ruling for RiseandShine may require a fact finder in each infringement analysis. This could result in more lengthy and expensive trials but may give more weight to the judge or a jury in district court who makes the determination based on presented evidence. A ruling for Pepsi could change how other federal courts approach trademark cases, leading to more uncertainty as judges across the circuits enact new infringement analyses.