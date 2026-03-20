Rewiring Rule 5.4: Private Capital's Opening in U.S. Legal Services

Love it or loathe it, we must admit it: private equity (PE) funding has become a driving force and lifeblood across key industries in the U.S. and globally, especially where capital intensity, fragmentation, and regulatory complexity create barriers to scale.

In healthcare, PE has consolidated fragmented subsectors, such as physician practices, behavioral health, and post-acute care, injecting capital to meet compliance demands, adopt technology, and improve operations. In financial services, it has helped smaller firms navigate regulatory burdens and digitization pressures through consolidation and modernization. In technology and industrials, PE has fueled scaling, automation, and data-driven transformation. Across these sectors, PE's impact stems from its ability to provide flexible capital, drive professional management, and implement technology initiatives that smaller operators could not afford independently.

The question is not which industries have been impacted by PE, but which have not. The elephant in the room is the legal sector. From a practical standpoint, professional legal services face the same pressures: rising technological complexity and regulatory demands have made the provision of legal services more capital‑intensive as clients demand cheaper, faster, smarter advice. But the challenge runs deeper. As corporate clients themselves become more technologically sophisticated, operationally complex, and subject to layered regulatory frameworks, law firms must professionalize and modernize at a comparable pace simply to meet their clients on even ground. Without access to the capital that has enabled transformation in other sectors, many firms struggle to build the infrastructure, tools, and talent required to serve today's most demanding clients effectively.

However, the long-standing prohibition on nonlawyer ownership in U.S. law firms—enshrined in Rule 5.4 of the ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct’s ban on fee-sharing and nonlawyer control—has traditionally insulated the profession from outside capital. Most states have adopted Rule 5.4 with limited deviations, though a handful of jurisdictions, including Arizona, Utah, and the District of Columbia, have created notable exceptions.

Yet the market's needs have evolved. Corporate legal departments demand scale, technology, and integrated services. Consumers expect digital access and transparent pricing. Private equity and strategic investors see an opportunity to professionalize operations and expand access. The central question is not whether investors can preserve professional independence, but how to design structures that deliver capital while safeguarding the lawyer's core duties. Encouragingly, several jurisdictions have created carveouts that demonstrate a workable balance, and international experience shows a blueprint for broader adoption.

Where the Door Is Open Now: State-Level Carveouts

A real-world view of how private equity investment operates where it is actually permitted today is offered by Arizona, Utah, and the District of Columbia, which as noted above, have each departed from the Model Rules framework.

Arizona has moved furthest. In 2020, it replaced the traditional nonlawyer-ownership ban with an Alternative Business Structure (ABS) regime, the most significant reform of its kind in the United States. Under Arizona’s ABS licensing, nonlawyers, including private equity sponsors, may own and control law firms, subject to entity-level authorization, "fit and proper" owner vetting, compliance officers with entity-level authority, and ongoing reporting through biannual audits and license renewals. Data from the first two years show zero reported complaints against ABS entities, comparable to or better than complaint rates against traditional lawyers.1 This is a durable, scalable pathway with regulatory guardrails already proven in practice.

For investors, Arizona enables majority or minority stakes, roll-up strategies, and multidisciplinary combinations that align legal services with technology, process, and analytics under a single corporate umbrella. In February 2025, Arizona approved KPMG Law US, LLC as an ABS, the first Big Four accounting firm to secure such a license in the United States. The approval signals that the regime is robust enough for major institutional players and validates the pathway for PE-backed consolidators looking to integrate legal with tax, consulting, and advisory services.

Although the stated impetus for Arizona's ABS regime was access to justice, empirical data reveals a more nuanced picture. Stanford Law School's comprehensive study found that 84 percent of authorized entities in Utah and Arizona serve consumers and small businesses—the “PeopleLaw” sector.2 This consumer focus, which tracks the experience in England and Wales,3 does not diminish the corporate opportunity; rather, it reflects the early-stage nature of U.S. reform. As KPMG's recent entry demonstrates, institutional players are now moving into the U.S. ABS market precisely because the regulatory pathway has been proven safe at scale. For PE sponsors, the current landscape offers two distinct plays: consolidating fragmented consumer practices where technology and operational efficiency drive margin expansion, and, as we are already seeing with KPMG and corporate-facing alternative legal service provider like Elevate, positioning for the inevitable expansion of outside capital into corporate legal services as more jurisdictions follow Arizona's lead.

Utah has taken a data-driven approach through its regulatory sandbox. Rather than permanently rewriting Rule 5.4, Utah authorizes nontraditional models, including nonlawyer ownership and innovative fee arrangements, within a supervised environment that requires measurement, reporting, and consumer protection metrics. The sandbox's data show approximately one complaint per 2,123 services delivered, on par with traditional lawyers.4 The result is practical experimentation with lower regulatory risk and documented outcomes that strengthen the case for reform nationally. For investors, the sandbox enables targeted pilots, consumer-facing offerings, and bundled legal-plus solutions that can be validated and refined before broader deployment.

Utah’s sandbox underscores the power of measurement. Crucially, 61 percent of authorized entities across both reform states have introduced technological innovations as part of their authorization, ranging from AI-powered document assembly to subscription-based legal services and tiered pricing models that deploy a mix of lawyers, nonlawyers, and software.5 By tying authorizations to data on consumer outcomes, complaints, and access, regulators convert an ideological debate into a performance question. When the evidence shows improved access and maintained quality, policymakers gain confidence to evolve from pilots to permanent frameworks. Arizona’s licensing model complements that approach with a ready-made platform for scaling at speed.

A Positive Investment Thesis: Evidence, Not Speculation

The emerging U.S. carveouts are reinforced by empirical experience abroad. The United Kingdom’s post-Legal Services Act regime embraces ABS licensing, with over 1,600 licensed entities representing approximately 10 percent of the regulated market.6 Consumer satisfaction with legal services remains high at 84 percent across the regulated sector, and data from both the Solicitors Regulation Authority and the Office of the Legal Ombudsman show little or no difference in complaint rates between ABSs and conventional law firms.7 Australia has pursued similar reforms; listed law firms and PE-backed consolidators operate successfully in multiple states and territories. The lesson is clear: independence and investment can coexist when governance is engineered for both.

What “Good” Looks Like: Governance That Attracts Capital and Protects Clients

Investor-backed legal platforms can align with professional duties through hardwired governance. Independence protections belong in the charter, not just policy handbooks. Reserved matters should isolate professional judgment from commercial pressure. Conflicts management must be robust and entity-wide, particularly in multidisciplinary groups. Legal and nonlegal service lines should be documented, priced, and operated distinctly where required. Compliance leadership needs budget, authority, and direct reporting to the board. These elements are not obstacles to investment; they are the design features that build regulator trust, lower risk, and enhance enterprise value.

Commercially, the capital story is strong. In Arizona ABS structures, sponsors can consolidate specialty practices, embed technology, and deploy centralized intake, pricing, and quality management. In Utah, targeted pilots prove demand for subscription legal services, limited-scope offerings, and AI-enabled triage tools, with 49 percent of authorized entities featuring subscription or flat-fee pricing as part of their service model.8

The Road Ahead: Momentum Favors Thoughtful Modernization

The likely trajectory is measured, evidence-based expansion. As Arizona ABS licensees and Utah sandbox participants publish positive outcomes, more states can adopt tailored, enforceable carveouts with confidence. Clients, especially national corporate buyers, will increasingly prefer providers that can deliver consistency across jurisdictions, combine legal and nonlegal capabilities, and invest in technology at scale. Capital is the enabler. Properly regulated, it becomes a force multiplier for access to justice and professional excellence rather than a threat to independence.

For policymakers, the pragmatic question is not whether to invite private investment, but how to channel it responsibly. Arizona’s licensing regime offers an immediate, replicable model backed by multiyear operating data. Utah’s sandbox demonstrates how to test and refine innovations before codification. The destination is a legal market that is more accessible, more innovative, and more accountable—precisely because it has the capital to invest in those outcomes. Indeed, researchers found that ABSs are three times as likely to use technology as traditional firms, with over a quarter of providers introducing new or improved services in the prior three years. That’s evidence that regulatory compliance and innovation are mutually reinforcing.9

Conclusion: The Time to Act Is Now

The legal profession stands at an inflection point. Those who embrace measured modernization will build more accessible, more innovative, and better capitalized firms to serve clients in an increasingly complex world. Those who cling to outdated restrictions risk irrelevance.

Arizona and Utah have demonstrated that investor-backed legal models can deliver innovation, expanded access, and client satisfaction without compromising ethical standards. The question facing state bars and legislators is no longer whether reform is possible, but whether continued resistance serves anyone's interests.

For law firm leaders, the imperative is equally pressing—evaluate how outside capital could accelerate technology adoption, talent development, and service delivery before competitors gain an insurmountable advantage. For investors, the opportunity window is open but not indefinite; first movers in reformed jurisdictions will shape market structures that later entrants must accept.