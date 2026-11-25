On November 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced a final rule updating its independent contractor classification standard under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act. The rule is scheduled to take effect on January 22, 2027.

What is the 2026 Final Rule?

The 2026 Final Rule provides agency guidance on how to distinguish between an employee and an independent contractor under federal law. The rule largely returns to the approach the DOL adopted in 2021, during the first Trump administration. To streamline the classification analysis, the 2026 Final Rule focuses on two “core factors” to determine whether a worker is economically dependent on an employer (and therefore an employee) or is operating an independent business (and therefore an independent contractor).

Those factors are:

The nature and degree of control over the work. If the worker sets his or her own schedule, selects projects, and/or can work for others, those facts point toward independent contractor status. Conversely, if the employer sets the schedule, dictates the workload, and/or requires exclusivity, those facts point toward employee status. The individual’s opportunity for profit or loss. If the worker can influence his or her economic success through initiative, investment, or other business decisions, that person is likely an independent contractor. By contrast, an employee typically affects his or her earnings only by working more hours or working faster.

The rule also identifies other factors that can help determine a worker’s status, particularly when the core factors point in different directions:

The amount of skill required for the work. If a worker brings specialized skills or training that the employer does not provide, that worker is more likely an independent contractor. The degree of permanence of the working relationship between the individual and the potential employer. If the relationship has a fixed period with a definite end point, the worker is more likely an independent contractor. By contrast, if the relationship is indefinite or continuous, the worker is more likely an employee. Whether the work is part of an integrated unit of production. If the individual’s work is a component of the employer’s integrated production process (meaning it cannot be segregated from the process of providing a good or service), that individual is more likely an employee.

Ultimately, the overall inquiry is “whether the individual is in business for him- or herself, as opposed to being economically dependent on the potential employer for work.” This marks a departure from the 2024 Biden-era rule , which used a non-exhaustive, six-factor test. And unlike previous iterations, the 2026 Final Rule applies not only to the Fair Labor Standards Act but also to the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act. The goal is a more uniform classification standard across these three statutes, which contain similar statutory language.

What Does this Final Rule Mean for Employers?

While the DOL frequently issues rules interpreting federal law, those rules are not the final word. Courts have analyzed the difference between employees and independent contractors for years, even as the DOL has “ engag[ed] in regulatory ping-pong ,” changing its guidance with each presidential administration. And under the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, 603 U.S. 369 (2024), courts are no longer required to defer to an agency’s interpretation of the statutes it administers.

Not only are courts the final arbiters of the legal analysis, the DOL rule does not account for state law—the rule only interprets federal statutes. As such, applicable state law can, and will, control the analysis. Some states, like Tennessee, already have the right to control the work as a predominant consideration in the independent contractor analysis. The law in Tennessee, therefore, remains remarkably unchanged, even in light of the 2026 Final Rule. Other states, like Massachusetts and California, follow the ABC test, which is much more employee friendly and considers the right to control as only part of the analysis. Thus, no matter where you or your business is located, applicable state law remains unchanged. Finally, other applicable federal law remains unchanged, including federal tax law and the National Labor Relations Act.