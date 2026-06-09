Retail Employers and Immigration Compliance: Operational Challenges Today and Risks on the Horizon

Retail employers are navigating an immigration compliance environment that is becoming more complex at both the operational and strategic levels. Recent policy changes require employers to respond to shifting humanitarian-based work authorization categories, while proposed wage changes could reshape the economics of hiring and retaining professional foreign national talent.

At the operational level, retail employers face increasing difficulty remaining compliant with I-9 practices as Temporary Protected Status (TPS), DACA, humanitarian parole, and other humanitarian-based employment authorization categories continue to shift through litigation, policy changes, redesignations, extensions, and terminations. These developments can be especially significant in the retail sector, where employees in distribution, warehousing, and floor operations represent a critical part of the workforce. The challenges are further compounded because retail employers often manage large workforces, experience high turnover and seasonal hiring cycles, and rely on decentralized onboarding processes.

At the same time, retail employers tend to hire a diverse workforce in which employees may present a wide variety of valid work authorization documents. In that environment, HR personnel and site managers must assess category codes, expiration dates, automatic extensions, reverification timing, E-Verify reports, and the Lists of Acceptable I-9 Documents. Recent developments have made this area even harder to manage. Litigation involving TPS designations for countries such as Venezuela and Haiti has produced injunctions, stays, and other orders that can alter employment authorization timelines with little notice. In addition, DHS’s decision to end automatic Employment Authorization Document (EAD) extensions for certain renewal applicants increases the likelihood of sudden reverification demands and workforce disruption in 2026.

As these rules continue to change, employers must approach them with careful consideration of both I-9 compliance and anti-discrimination obligations. Employers must not reverify early based solely on media reports, a TPS termination announcement, or pending litigation. They also must refrain from singling out employees for reverification or additional document requests based on nationality, citizenship, or perceived immigration status. Instead, reverification decisions should be based on actual Form I-9 requirements, document expiration, and any applicable automatic or court-ordered extensions.

Because changes to humanitarian-based programs can generate employee questions, strain store-level HR resources, and heighten the risk of inconsistent practices across locations, a well-informed HR and compliance team supported by methodical and disciplined I-9 processes can help employers respond more consistently. Compliance-focused I-9 software, centralized review of expiring EADs, clear escalation procedures, careful documentation, and training on automatic and court-ordered extensions can all reduce risk.

Beyond these immediate compliance concerns, retail employers may also be affected by a significant development involving their foreign professional workforce. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has issued a notice of proposed rulemaking that would increase the prevailing wage requirements for employers using the H-1B, H-1B1, E-3, and PERM programs. DOL estimates that the proposal would increase the average certified wage by approximately $14,000 per year.

This proposal arrives amid broader cost and compliance pressure affecting H-1B employers. In September 2025, the President directed the Secretary of Labor to initiate rulemaking to revise prevailing wage levels under the H-1B program. Additionally, the recently imposed $100,000 H-1B fee has already influenced employer behavior in the retail sector, underscoring how increasing immigration costs can affect workforce planning for specialized business functions.

For retailers, the proposal may be most relevant to corporate and support functions that rely on foreign national talent, including technology, e-commerce, data analytics, cybersecurity, and supply chain operations. These roles often sit within centralized budgeting structures, have tightly managed compensation bands, and support large-scale omnichannel, logistics, and inventory functions. As a result, retail employers should monitor the proposed rule closely, particularly if current sponsorship strategies depend on entry-level and lower-level wage designations. They should evaluate H-1B hiring, compensation planning, and green card strategy together, especially for hard-to-fill professional roles central to digital retail, supply chain logistics, and business operations. Because the rule remains under notice and comment, employers and industry groups still have an opportunity to submit comments within 60 days of publication in the Federal Register through Regulations.gov under Docket No. ETA-2026-0001.

Taken together, these developments highlight the need for a proactive and integrated immigration compliance strategy. Retail employers should strengthen internal processes, train relevant personnel, monitor legal developments closely, and evaluate how future changes could affect compensation structures, sponsorship decisions, and broader workforce planning. In a rapidly changing immigration landscape, consistency, documentation, and cross-functional coordination will be essential to managing risk and maintaining business continuity.