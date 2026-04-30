Restraining Orders in the Workplace: A Proactive Approach to Employer Safety [Podcast]

In this podcast, Robert Rodriguez (Sacramento) and Tom Bellifemine (Morristown) explore how employers can use restraining orders and injunctive relief as proactive tools to protect their workplaces from violence and disruptive behavior. Tom and Robert, who co-chairs the firm’s Workplace Violence Prevention Practice Group, highlight key differences in the legal mechanisms available across jurisdictions, contrasting California’s well-defined statutory process with the civil litigation strategies employers must rely on in states like New York and New Jersey. The speakers offer practical insights into when and how to pursue protective orders, the role of judicial discretion, and why early action is critical to safeguarding employees and business operations.