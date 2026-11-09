Responding to an NIW RFE: What an Aviation Systems Engineer's Approval Shows

The practical lesson

When an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition draws a Request for Evidence (RFE) on national importance, the response works best when it shows that the problem reaches beyond the petitioner's customers and is documented by sources independent of the petitioner. That approach supported an October 26, 2026, approval of a petition for an aviation systems engineer from South Africa.

What happened

USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition with Premium Processing after the response to an RFE. The petitioner, an airline pilot and industrial engineer, is developing the Disruption Response Platform (DRP), a backup system that takes over crew scheduling when an airline's main system goes down.

What the RFE asked

USCIS had already accepted the petitioner's advanced degree, the substantial merit of the project, and that he is well positioned to carry it out. The RFE asked for more evidence on two points: how the DRP's impact extends beyond the airlines that adopt it, and why waiving the job offer and PERM labor certification requirements would benefit the United States.

How the response was built

The response answered with government records. It presented two major U.S. airline meltdowns, in 2022 and 2024, with different causes and the same outcome. It cited the U.S. Government Accountability Office’s 2023 report on flight disruptions (GAO-23- 105524), which identified crew availability as a main cause of cancellations from 2018 to 2022.

It also cited the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 (Pub. L. No. 118-63), which created refund and passenger assistance obligations, and a Department of Transportation order of December 2025 that credited investments in operational recovery tools and described them as benefiting consumers directly. It also noted that the federal government classifies commercial aviation as critical infrastructure. An aviation economist with 30 years of experience described who bears the cost of a meltdown:

travelers, businesses that depend on air cargo, and regional economies, not the airline itself.

On the waiver, the record showed that the petitioner advances the DRP through his own U.S. company, so a single employer's job offer would tie the platform to that employer's systems. The response also included a business plan projecting 15 U.S. jobs within five years, and an updated recommendation letter describing a system he built that cut

flight report preparation from 45 minutes to 10.

Whom this is relevant for

The lesson applies to NIW petitioners whose work is a product or technology serving an entire industry, and to the attorneys preparing their RFE responses.

Why it matters

An RFE can narrow a case to the points that remain open. In this case, the evidence answered those points directly, using sources USCIS could check outside the petition. This approval does not guarantee a result in any other case, because each petition is decided on its own record.

Practical implications

Organize the RFE response around the specific points USCIS raised. • Use official, independent sources to demonstrate that the problem is industry wide.

Connect the waiver argument to why a single employer's job offer would limit the endeavor.

Make sure supporting documents, such as the business plan and recommendation letters, address the specific questions USCIS raised.

Case details