Responding to a Data Breach

When a business gets the call that something has gone wrong with its data, the first instinct is usually panic. Systems are slow, employees are confused, and leadership wants answers immediately. But as cybersecurity incidents become a routine part of modern business life, the difference between companies that survive and those that struggle in such situations often comes down to preparation and decision-making.

Incidents vs. Breaches: A Critical Distinction

Not every security issue is a data breach, and confusing the two can lead to costly mistakes. As J. Eduardo Campos of Embedded-Knowledge, Inc. explains, an incident is a warning sign, while a breach is the real break-in. Or to put it another way: “An incident is like someone rattling your door handle; a breach is when they actually get inside.”

An incident might include a lost password, a laptop left unlocked, or suspicious network behavior. A breach occurs when protected data is actually accessed or disclosed without authorization. This distinction matters because legal notification requirements, insurance obligations, and regulatory exposure often hinge on whether a breach truly occurred.

The Real Cost of a Data Breach

Headline numbers around data breach costs tend to focus on averages, but they rarely tell the whole story. According to a recent report by IBM, the global average cost of a data breach is $4.4 million.

However, as Alex Sharpe of Sharpe Management Consulting LLC notes, cost is only part of the picture. “These incidents don’t just create an immediate bill,” he says. “They create a long tail of disruption that can last for years, and for smaller businesses, that disruption can be existential.”

Costs often include forensic investigations, legal fees, regulatory fines, customer notification, credit monitoring, public relations efforts, and lost business. Reputational damage alone can linger long after systems are restored. For smaller and mid-sized businesses, even a short operational shutdown can be devastating.

Why Breaches Go Undetected for so Long

One of the most troubling realities is how long breaches often remain hidden. Many organizations take months to discover that something is wrong, giving attackers time to move laterally through systems and extract data.

Early warning signs are often visible but can be ignored. Unusual login times, unexplained network slowdowns, repeated system reboots, or software behaving oddly can all signal trouble. The problem is not always a lack of technology, but a lack of awareness.

“Very often, the first person to notice something is wrong is not technical at all,” observes J. Eduardo Campos. “That’s why training everyone to recognize warning signs is so important.”

Preparation Before the Breach

The most effective breach response starts long before anything goes wrong.

Cyber insurance can help manage some financial risks, but it is not a substitute for security or preparation. Policies often include strict requirements, such as notifying insurers before hiring investigators or legal counsel. Understanding policy terms before an incident occurs is essential to avoid surprises during a crisis.

A written data breach response plan gives organizations a framework for decision-making under pressure. It defines roles, establishes escalation paths, and prevents confusion when time matters most.

Priscilla Chataika of Financial Poise stresses that coordination is the real value of planning. “A response plan is about clarity,” she explains. “It helps everyone understand who is responsible for what, so decisions don’t get stuck or duplicated when speed matters.”

A strong plan typically identifies internal leaders, outside legal counsel, IT and security teams, insurance contacts, forensic experts, and public relations support. Importantly, it should also account for legal and regulatory obligations that may apply depending on the nature of the data involved.

Having a plan on paper is not enough. Tabletop exercises allow organizations to simulate a breach scenario and walk through decisions in real time. These exercises often reveal gaps in authority, communication breakdowns, and unrealistic assumptions. These plans are always imperfect and should be treated as ongoing exercises. Practicing under low-stress conditions builds familiarity and confidence, making it easier to respond effectively during a real incident.

Effective response depends on having the right people in the right roles. Clear governance and reporting structures help ensure security concerns are elevated appropriately without slowing business decisions.

The First 24 Hours After a Breach

Once a breach is suspected or confirmed, the first day is critical. Companies should focus on identifying what happened, containing the damage, preserving evidence, and activating the response team.

One of the biggest mistakes organizations make is panicking. Overreacting internally or communicating prematurely can create legal exposure and distract teams from containment and investigation efforts.

Data breach notification laws vary widely across jurisdictions. Most US states require notice to affected individuals, and many require notice to state attorneys general if a breach affects more than a certain number of people. International laws, such as the GDPR, can impose even stricter timelines.

Legal counsel should be involved early to determine notification obligations, manage regulatory interactions, and preserve privilege where possible. Failing to follow proper notification procedures can lead to fines, lawsuits, and regulatory scrutiny.

Looking Ahead

As AI-driven phishing, impersonation, and automation become more sophisticated, breaches are likely to increase in complexity. While technology can help detect threats, accountability still rests with the organization. Regulators are increasingly focused on governance and reasonableness. Businesses are expected to act in good faith, understand their risks, and take reasonable steps to protect data.

Ultimately, data breaches are operational risks that every business must plan for. Preparation, training, and clear decision-making structures make the difference between controlled recovery and prolonged damage.

The best time to prepare for a breach is before it happens. When the worst day arrives, companies that have already done the hard work are far better positioned to respond, recover, and move forward.

To learn more about this topic, view Data Breach Response Before and After. The quoted remarks referenced in this article were made either during this webinar or shortly thereafter during post-webinar interviews with the panelists. Readers may also be interested to read other articles about cybersecurity.

This article was originally published here.

©2025. DailyDACTM, LLC d/b/a/ Financial PoiseTM. This article is subject to the disclaimers found here.