Renewals Are a Business Process, Not Just a Calendar Reminder

Many companies know they should track auto-renewals and termination notice dates. But renewal risk is broader than simply missing a deadline. A renewal is often the moment when a customer has the best opportunity to reassess whether a vendor still fits the business, whether pricing remains competitive, whether risk has increased, and whether the contract still aligns with current operations.

Too often, that opportunity is missed. The business simply continues using the service and the agreement rolls forward with outdated protections, rising costs, or services that no longer match current needs. In technology and outsourcing relationships, this can be particularly problematic where the market or the vendor’s product, pricing model, data and cybersecurity practices, or AI functionality has changed over time.

A useful renewal process should ask more than whether to continue the relationship. It should also ask, among other things, whether the vendor’s financial condition or strategy has changed, whether it has been able to and can continue to keep up with market evolutions, whether the service levels have been acceptable, whether incidents or disputes have been recurring, whether security or compliance expectations have changed, whether the organization is paying for more than it uses or the vendor can meet expanding needs, and whether a different operating model now makes sense.

This requires coordination among legal, procurement, contract owners, and business stakeholders. If renewal review happens too late, leverage is reduced and options narrow quickly. If it happens early enough, the organization may be able to renegotiate and improve legal or commercial terms or demand improved performance or risk allocation before being locked into another term. Some agreements prescribe a structured process for repricing or benchmarking terms that must be followed. Many do not. In that case, buyers of complex, high-dollar services can create powerful leverage by running a request for proposal (RFP) process, though that often requires anticipating a kick-off 12 months or more before contract expiration.