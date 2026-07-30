Remote Work and Child Custody: Why Being Home Isn’t the Same as Being Present

Remote work has transformed where we work, how we parent, and, increasingly, how courts evaluate custody. For many divorcing parents, working from home feels like an automatic advantage. That view rests on the theory that remote work allows people to be flexible and available. It also gives parents an opportunity to spend more time with their children. However, in Rhode Island, the Family Court does not award custody based on proximity; it awards custody based on what serves the child’s best interests.

In 2026, one of the most important truths emerging in custody litigation is this:

Being physically present in the home does not necessarily make you emotionally available to your child.

In fact, in some cases, it can reveal the opposite.

The Ghost Parent vs. The Safe Harbor

Family Court judges increasingly see two modern parenting archetypes in custody disputes.

The Ghost Parent: The Ghost Parent is physically in the home but psychologically absent. This parent is behind a closed office door, on back-to-back Zoom calls, headset on, Slack pinging, email open, deadlines mounting. To the outside world, the parent appears “available,” but to the child, the parent is unavailable. For example, the child knocks on the parent’s door and receives no answer. Or the child cries and is told, “Not now.” Whether the parent is working remotely or not, the child acts out, and the parent is too overwhelmed to respond. Some may call this modern-day parenting, but Rhode Island courts are not evaluating intent; they are evaluating the impact on the child.

The Safe Harbor Parent: The Safe Harbor parent uses remote work differently, leveraging flexibility to create emotional regulation and practical stability. This parent can meet the child after school, regulate transitions, reduce conflict exposure, and maintain routines. The Safe Harbor parent offers emotional containment during one of the most destabilizing periods of a child’s life. This parent is not merely “home”; the parent is a nervous system anchor. The distinction matters because Rhode Island judges are looking less at labels and more at lived realities.

The Body Keeps the Score in Rhode Island Family Court

Rhode Island custody disputes are guided by the “best interests of the child” standard established in the Rhode Island Supreme Court’s landmark decision Pettinato v. Pettinato. The multifactorial analysis requires careful consideration of several interrelated factors, not to be considered in isolation, including:

The wishes of the child's parent or parents regarding the child's custody. The reasonable preference of the child, if the court deems the child to be of sufficient intelligence, understanding, and experience to express a preference. The interaction and interrelationship of the child with the child's parent or parents, the child's siblings, and any other person who may significantly affect the child's best interest. The child's adjustment to the child's home, school, and community. The mental and physical health of all individuals involved. The stability of the child's home environment. The moral fitness of the child's parents. The willingness and ability of each parent to facilitate a close and continuous parent-child relationship between the child and the other parent.

These Pettinato factors remain the backbone of custody determinations, and in practice, many of them increasingly intersect with child psychology and neurobiology. Although a judge may not use clinical terms like “sympathetic nervous system activation” when issuing a ruling, the biological realities of childhood trauma may be considered within Rhode Island’s legal framework through Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) science and trauma-informed judicial practices. The law may not use terms like “co-regulation” or “fight-or-flight,” but judges are often evaluating those realities indirectly.

Somatic Stress: When the Child’s Body Becomes Evidence

Children often communicate distress through the body before they can articulate it. Symptoms can include sleep disturbances, stomachaches, school refusal, bedwetting, defiance, aggression, and developmental regression. Under Pettinato factors, the court is also directed to evaluate the mental and physical health of all individuals involved. What many parents miss (innocently or not) is that a child’s physical symptoms can become evidence that a parenting arrangement is not working. If a child begins deteriorating under a custody schedule where a parent is technically “home” but unavailable, the court may see that as a sign of unmet emotional needs. The nervous system leaves breadcrumbs. Courts follow them.

Neurobiological Safety and the Stability Factor

Pettinato factor 6 examines “the stability of the child’s home environment.” Id.

Traditionally, stability meant housing, schooling, and routine. Today, stability means more. A home where a parent is constantly buried in their laptop, missing meals with the child, regularly stressed, or using screens as a substitute for care may be deemed physically stable but emotionally unpredictable. Children are biologically sensitive to parental stress. A parent’s dysregulation often becomes the child’s dysregulation.

Rhode Island courts may not call this “neurobiological safety,” but they are considering it indirectly. The real question is simple: Does this home calm the child, or activate the child? That question often determines custody outcomes more than parents realize.

Rhode Island vs. National Trends: The Remote Work Advantage Myth

Nationally, remote work has dramatically changed custody arguments.

In 2026, family courts across the United States are increasingly treating remote work as a fact-specific custody variable, not an automatic parenting advantage. Judges are asking practical questions: Who is actually supervising the child during the workday? Does the parent’s schedule support school routines, transitions, and emotional responsiveness? Does remote work reduce conflict and increase stability, or simply move workplace distraction into the home? In many courtrooms, the answer matters only to the extent it improves the child’s day-to-day well-being. This approach fits within broader relocation and best-interests analyses.

In practice, that often produces arguments like:

“I can work from anywhere.”

“I have more flexibility than the other parent.”

“I can move and still maintain my job.”

In some jurisdictions, this flexibility has become a meaningful factor supporting relocation or expanded parenting time. Nevertheless, Rhode Island (not unlike other states) takes a more cautious approach because Rhode Island courts remain deeply child-centered, not parent-centered. This becomes especially important in relocation cases. Courts in other jurisdictions have grappled with the same tension: in Tropea v. Tropea, New York held that relocation requests must be evaluated on their individual merits with the child’s best interests as the paramount concern, and New Jersey reached a similar conclusion in Bisbing v. Bisbing, abandoning earlier presumptions in favor of a pure best-interests analysis whenever parents share legal custody.

The Work-From-Anywhere Relocation Trap

This is one of the biggest blind spots remote workers have. They assume: If my employer lets me move, the court will too. That assumption can be devastating because Rhode Island’s relocation standard under Dupre v. Dupre is notably strict: the court does not ask whether the relocating parent has a compelling reason to move, but whether the move itself serves the best interests of the child.

Unlike some jurisdictions that place heavy weight on parental opportunity, Rhode Island focuses intensely on the child’s continuity, community, and support system.

This includes extended family relationships, school stability, medical providers, extracurricular activities, and established emotional supports. A parent may want to relocate for lower cost of living, better weather, more space, or lifestyle upgrades. But if that move fractures the child’s ecosystem, Rhode Island courts are often skeptical.

This is where remote workers get caught because, from the parent’s perspective:

“Nothing changes. I still work remotely.”

But from the child’s perspective, everything changes: a new home, a new school, new routines, new friends, fewer visits with grandparents, and fewer familiar faces.

For children, disruption is not logistical; it is biological, and Rhode Island courts increasingly understand that. While national trends may be moving toward greater flexibility, Rhode Island still asks the harder question: What does this move do to the child’s sense of safety?

That is a very different inquiry.

The Digital Parenting Audit: Preparing for Temporary Orders

If you are a remote-working parent entering a Rhode Island custody dispute, do not assume your work-from-home status speaks for itself. You need to show the court how your remote work supports the child.

A useful starting point is a Digital Parenting Audit.

The Calendar Audit

Start with the actual work calendar. Show deep work blocks, meeting-heavy days, school pickup/drop-off times, meals, homework support, and bedtime routines. The goal is to demonstrate intentional parenting structure, not vague flexibility. Courts are more likely to credit systems than general claims of availability.

The Digital Boundary Check

Ask yourself: When you are working, who is caring for the child? Can you show backup childcare, after-school enrichment, family support, babysitters, or structured activities? If your child is simply “home with you” while you are unavailable, opposing counsel is likely to highlight that point. Remote work is not childcare, and Rhode Island judges know this.

The Transition Protocol

One of the most overlooked opportunities for remote-working parents is reducing custody handoff stress. Can your flexibility create earlier pickups, school-based exchanges, no-contact transitions, predictable routines, or lower conflict exposure? This matters enormously because transitions are often where children absorb the most parental conflict. A smoother handoff often means a calmer child. And a calmer child can be powerful evidence.

Final Thoughts

Remote work has created new opportunities in parenting. But it has also created new illusions.

Rhode Island Family Court is not interested in whether you are physically nearby; it is interested in whether your child feels safe, stable, and seen.

That is the real custody question.

The modern custody case is no longer simply about time. It is about regulation, attachment, stability, presence, and, increasingly, the ability to distinguish physical proximity from meaningful availability. Because in Family Court, the strongest evidence is often not what a parent says; it’s what a child’s emotional health reveals.