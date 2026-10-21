Reminder: Changes to Connecticut’s Electronic Monitoring Statute Now in Effect

Among numerous recently enacted Connecticut laws is Public Act 26-73 (the “Act”), which amends Connecticut General Statutes Section 31-48d (the “statute”), which has been on the books since 1998.

The Act took effect on October 1, 2026, and contains sweeping new requirements for employers that engage in the electronic monitoring of employees.

What You Need to Know Expanded Notice Requirements: The Act requires all Connecticut employers that use any form of electronic surveillance to identify, in a written notice to employees, the specific worksite location(s) where electronic monitoring occurs, and to post that notice at each identified location. This location-identification requirement does not apply to airports or security-driven workplace surveillance.

The Act requires all Connecticut employers that use any form of electronic surveillance to identify, in a written notice to employees, the specific worksite location(s) where electronic monitoring occurs, and to post that notice at each identified location. This location-identification requirement does not apply to airports or security-driven workplace surveillance. New-Hire Disclosure Mandate: Employers that use any form of electronic surveillance must now give new hires written notice, before their start date, describing prohibited activities and disclosing that those activities may be monitored without further notice. This requirement applies to employees hired on or after October 1, 2026.

Employers that use any form of electronic surveillance must now give new hires written notice, before their start date, describing prohibited activities and disclosing that those activities may be monitored without further notice. This requirement applies to employees hired on or after October 1, 2026. Existing Exceptions Preserved: The Act does not alter the statute’s notice exceptions. Employers may still monitor without notice when they have reasonable grounds to believe employees are violating the law, infringing legal rights, or creating a hostile work environment.

The statute’s definition of “electronic monitoring” remains unchanged. It is defined as “the collection of information on an employer’s premises concerning employees’ activities or communications by any means other than the direct observation, including the use of a computer, telephone, wire, radio, camera, electromagnetic, photoelectronic, photo-optical systems….” The definition expressly excludes the collection of information for security purposes in public areas or locations where federal or state law prohibits monitoring, such as restrooms or changing rooms.

Existing Written Notice to Employees Must Be Updated

The statute requires each employer that is engaged in any type of electronic monitoring to provide written notice to all employees on the types of monitoring that may occur. To comply with existing law, employers are required to post, in a “conspicuous place . . . readily available for viewing by employees,” the types of electronic monitoring that may occur.

The Act expands upon this existing written notice requirement in two respects. First, employers now must identify any specific location or locations on their premises where monitoring may occur. Second, the Act requires employers to post the written notice, among other places, at any specific location where monitoring may occur.

There are some narrow exceptions to the new requirement that employers identify specific locations of monitoring activity, for airports or workplace surveillance where security and employee safety concerns provide reasonable grounds to conduct monitoring.

As before, employers can complete and post a state-provided notice to satisfy the requirement for notifying current employees. The Connecticut Department of Labor has updated its sample poster, available for download here.

New Written Notice Requirement for New Hires

The Act mandates that employers provide new hires with a written notice that describes any prohibited activities and discloses that such activities may be monitored without prior written notice. Any employee hired on or after October 1, 2026, must receive the written notice prior to commencing employment.

The statute’s provision regarding circumstances under which employers may lawfully monitor without providing written notice was not amended. As a reminder, Connecticut law permits electronic workplace monitoring or surveillance without additional notice when an employer has reasonable grounds to believe that employees are engaged in conduct that (i) violates the law, (ii) violates the employer’s or its employees’ legal rights, or (iii) creates a hostile workplace environment, if electronic monitoring may provide evidence of such misconduct.

What Connecticut Employers Should Do Now

The Act is already in effect. Accordingly, employers should immediately take steps to comply with the statute’s new provisions, including: