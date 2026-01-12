Reminder about Annual ISO/ESPP Reporting in January 2026
Monday, January 12, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Annual Reporting on ISO/ESPP Transactions

The IRS issued final regulations in 2009 under Section 6039 of the Internal Revenue Code (the “Code”) that require employers to annually furnish each employee who exercised incentive stock options (“ISOs”) or sold or otherwise transferred shares acquired under an employee stock purchase plan (“ESPP”) during a year with a detailed information statement by January 31 of the following year. In addition, employers must generally file an information return with the IRS by February 28 of the following year, or by March 31 for employers filing electronically. These due dates are delayed until the next business day if they otherwise fall on a weekend.

Information Statements to Employees for 2025 ISO/ESPP Transactions

If in 2025 an employee exercised an ISO (i.e. a stock option described in Section 422 of the Code), the Employer must provide the employee with a written information statement by February 2, 2026 (since January 31, 2026 is a Saturday). Form 3921 should be used for this purpose (click on these two IRS links for additional information Form 3921 About Form 3921). However, a qualifying substitute form may also be used so long as it contains the required information. Only one transaction can be reported on a Form 3921. In other words, an employee will receive more than one Form 3921 from his/her employer for a calendar year if the employee effected more than one ISO exercise in such year.

If in 2025 legal title to stock purchased under an ESPP (i.e. a plan described in Section 423 of the Code) was transferred from the employee to a third party, and such transfer was the first transfer of such shares, the employer must provide the employee with a written information statement by February 2, 2026 (since January 31, 2026 is a Saturday). Form 3922 or a qualifying substitute form may be used (click on these two IRS links for additional information Form 3922 About Form 3922). Only one transaction can be reported on a Form 3922 or in other words, an employee may receive more than one Form 3922 from his/her employer for a calendar year.

Information Reporting to the IRS

In addition, employers must file an information return with the IRS by March 2, 2026 (since February 28, 2026 is a Saturday) or by March 31, 2026 for employers filing electronically. The information returns must be filed on Form 3921 for ISO transactions and Form 3922 for ESPP transfers. In other words, unlike for the employee information statements, no substitute form can be used for the information returns filed with the IRS.

Related Information

Please note that the Forms 3921/3922 that are filed with the IRS must be scannable. Employers can order the official IRS forms from the IRS, either by calling 1-800-TAX-FORM (1-800-829-3676) or via online and the IRS will mail the employers the scannable forms and other products. Employers filing paper copies must also include IRS Form 1096. Employers filing electronically must have a Transmitter Control Code (see here for application process). Additionally, employers with ten or more information returns must file electronically

The failure to timely furnish the information statements, or timely file the information returns, can result in penalties to the employer including fines for each deficient statement or return.

Keep in mind that other reporting obligations may arise upon the disposition of stock acquired under an ISO or an ESPP, such as including the employee’s income from the disposition of stock on Form W-2.

Employers should review their administration of any 2025 ISO and ESPP transactions in order to ensure that they will be able to timely prepare and file the requisite reports.

Copyright © 2026, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Praesum Healthcare Services, LLC
Published: 10 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Membership Interest LLCs with underlying multi family properties in Cambridge, MA, and Washington, DC.
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1603 18th Street S.E. LLC, underlying asset: multifamily property in Washington DC
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Aescape, Inc.
Published: 5 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Synched, LLC
Published: 29 December, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Section 16(a) Reporting Obligations to Apply to Officers and Directors of Foreign Private Issuers Starting March 18, 2026
by: Nazia J. Khan
What Employers Should Know About President Trump’s AI Executive Order
by: Labor and Employment Group
New York’s Trapped at Work Act- Immediate Prohibition of “Stay-or-Pay” Employment Provisions
by: Lindsay Colvin Stone
New Executive Order Bars “Underperforming” Defense Contractors from Stock Buybacks and Shareholder Dividends—What Contractors Need to Know Now
by: Anne Bluth Perry , Nikole Snyder
California DFPI Sets March 15, 2026 Deadline for Commercial Financing Annual Reports
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Baltimore Sues Fintech for Alleged Unfair and Deceptive Cash-Advance Practices
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Federal Court Orders CFPB to Continue Requesting Funding Operations Amid Defunding Dispute
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Application Window Opens Soon for CMS ACCESS Model Expanding Technology-Supported Care Options for Traditional Medicare
by: Margia Corner , Maria Malas
Your Proposition 65 2025 “Wrapped”- 2025 Year in Review
by: Michelle Garabetian , Whitney Jones Roy
Three States, One Date- Ringing in the New Year with Indiana, Kentucky, and Rhode Island
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
FDA Continues Crack Down on DTC Advertising- Untitled Letter Highlights Pitfalls in Schizophrenia Drug Promotion
by: Dominick DiSabatino
Illinois BIPA Suit Targets AI Note‑Takers- Practical Lessons for Meeting Transcription
by: Brittany Walter
Paint the Town Green- The Rise of Greenwashing Litigation
by: J. Randall Boyer

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 