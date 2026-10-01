Registration Is Open for DOE’s Agile BioFoundry’s Industry Day on October 26, 2026
Thursday, October 1, 2026
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The Agile BioFoundry (ABF) will host its fall 2026 Industry Day on Monday, October 26, 2026, at the Hotel Shattuck Plaza in Berkeley, California. Funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Alternative Fuels and Feedstocks Office (AFFO), ABF develops biomanufacturing tools, processes, and partnerships that drive industrial production of affordable chemicals and fuels. DOE invites stakeholders to join ABF at their fall 2026 Industry Day “to discover partnering opportunities and provide your perspective on how DOE National Laboratories can best support the biomanufacturing industry.” The in-person Industry Day will include:

  • Lightning talks by ABF scientists on synthetic biology, biomanufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and scale-up capabilities;
  • Panels on emerging technical themes in biomanufacturing;
  • Roundtable discussions on topics suggested by attendees;
  • A networking lunch with ABF scientists;
  • Optional tour of a local biomanufacturing scale-up facility; and
  • Optional one-on-one meetings with ABF scientists.

Participation is also available via Zoom. The deadline to register is October 14, 2026.

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