Registration for Maryland’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program is Now Live

Registration for Maryland’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance (“FAMLI”) program is officially open, and Governor Wes Moore is encouraging employers to register as soon as possible.

Employers with at least one Maryland-based employee are required to register. Employers can register through the Maryland Department of Labor’s FAMLI portal. Employers will also need to inform the State whether they will participate in the State Plan or an approved private plan.

Payroll deductions and State Plan contributions begin January 1, 2027, with the first quarterly contribution payment due April 30, 2027. FAMLI benefits will become available in January 2028. For more information about MD FAMLI, see our post. Employers can find additional information about registration and Maryland FAMLI on the Maryland Department of Labor’s FAMLI website.