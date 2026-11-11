Red Flags in Amended Annual Reports — Quarterly Update #12

Why are amended 10-Ks important?

Businesses often submit revised annual 10-K reports for technical changes, such as filing proxy information or correcting minor typos. These amendments are typically routine and matter little to investors.

Nevertheless, some amended reports disclose adverse developments, such as inaccuracies in previously filed financial statements or deficiencies in internal controls. These revisions warrant scrutiny because the disclosed negative information may be substantial, and the amended filing could be the first source of such developments.

Amended 10-K filings — quarterly update #12

In this quarterly update, I examine the reasons for the 10-K/A amendments filed between July 1, 2026, and September 30, 2026. (Previous update #11 is available here.)

Companies filed 75 amended 10-K reports in September 30, 2026, quarter — a decline of about 22% from 96 amended annual reports filed in September 30, 2025, quarter.

Below is a discussion of selected categories and filings. The table below reflects the most common amendment reasons.

Table 1 – Primary Reasons for Amended 10-Ks

Source: 10-K/A filings, analysis by Deep Quarry. The categories are not mutually exclusive.

Below is a discussion of selected categories and filings.

Audit opinion or consent updates

In the third quarter of 2026, 14 Form 10-K/As were filed to revise information in audit reports or auditors’ consents, down from 24 in the third quarter of 2025. As in prior quarters, most involved technical corrections, such as updating signature dates, office locations, or similar administrative details. Several amendments warrant more detail.

BF Borgers: The saga continues

In May 2024, the SEC permanently barred BF Borgers CPA PC and its owner from practicing before the Commission after finding widespread audit failures and fabricated documentation affecting more than 1,500 SEC filings. The firm’s public-company clients were forced to find replacement auditors, and many had to have their financial statements reaudited.

More than two years later, we might have expected the fallout to be over. Apparently not.

On September 2, 2026, NEXT-ChemX Corporation (CHMX) filed an amended 2024 Form 10-K that included an audit opinion dated September 1, 2026, from its replacement auditor, Fruci & Associates II PLLC.

I previously discussed NEXT-ChemX in my review of amended annual reports filed during the second quarter of 2025. At the time, the company had completed the reaudit of its 2023 financial statements after a substantial delay. I also asked why it would take a company more than a year to complete the reaudit:

“It has been about a year since the May 3, 2024, sanctions imposed by the SEC on Borgers. Hiring a replacement audit firm and filing the reaudited financial statements should be a priority for companies in regaining compliance with SEC filing requirements. This raises a question: Why did it take almost a year for some companies to file the reaudited financials?”

In its April 28, 2024, 10-K/A disclosure, NEXT-ChemX attributed that delay to a vastly increased workload at Fruci, which had taken on numerous former Borgers clients:

“The Company appointed a new registered public accounting firm: Fruci & Associates II PLLC, Certified Public Accountants based in Spokane, Washington (“Fruci & Associates”) to replace BF Borgers. However, due to a vastly increased workload, Fruci & Associates was unable to complete the reaudit of the 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K originally filed on April 1, 2024.”

The latest amendment concerns the company’s 2024 financial statements, originally filed without an audit opinion on April 30, 2025. Filing a 10-K without an audit opinion is a major red flag and violates SEC rules.

In the amended 10-K filed on September 2, 2026, Fruci issued an unqualified opinion covering 2024 and 2023, with separate paragraphs addressing substantial doubt about NEXT-ChemX’s ability to continue as a going concern and the restatement of previously issued financial statements. The restatement included accounting adjustments, including the write-off of approximately $523,000 in uncollectible loans and interest. So, let me update my previous question: why did it take more than two years to file the re-audited financial statements?

When it takes the SEC to correct an audit opinion

As I noted earlier, most audit-opinion corrections involve relatively minor technical issues, such as an incorrect report date or audit firm office location. Occasionally, however, the problems are more substantive.

On July 29, 2026, Borealis Foods Inc. (BRLS) filed an amended annual report to correct certain language in its 2025 audit opinion. In its original 2025 Form 10-K, filed on June 2, 2026, the company’s auditor, Carr, Riggs & Ingram, omitted the company’s name from both the addressee and the opening sentence of its audit report. The report referred simply to “and Subsidiaries”:

“We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of and Subsidiaries (the Company) as of December 31, 2025…”

The filing also omitted the audit opinion of Berkowitz Pollack Brant, which audited the company’s 2024 financial statements.

Following an SEC comment letter dated July 15, 2026, Borealis filed an amended 10-K on July 29 to correct both omissions. Borealis filed a second 10-K amendment on September 30, 2026. As of October 19, 2026, the comment letter was not yet available on EDGAR.

The amended 10-K reports still corrected technical issues because the conclusion that the financial statements are free of material misstatement didn’t change. However, filing a deficient audit opinion and waiting for SEC comments to correct it carries, in my view, slightly more weight than forgetting to update the date on last year’s opinion.

This is an abridged version of the analysis. The full version of the post, available to Deep Quarry subscribers, examines selected amended 10-K reports filed to restate financial information, revise internal or disclosure control reports, or file updated exhibits.

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