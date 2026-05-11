RECORD SETTING: TCPA Class Actions Hit a Record in March, 2026– But Year-To-Date Numbers “Only” 19% Above 2025 Through Q1

It is not your imagination.

More TCPA class actions have been filed in the first quarter of 2026 than in any quarter in history.

And every single one of these cases is potentially a multi-billion dollar exposure that could end basically any business out there.

And March, 2026 was the exclamation point– 283 TCPA cases filed with 220 Class Action, both records.

That’s 220 businesses potentially getting ENDED at the hands of the TCPA in one month alone!

But things are getting worse.

While WebRecon–love those guys– only have stats up through the end of March, 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP is keeping its own count and TRUST ME the numbers in April are very scary too.

Ironically, however, despite the records the pace of YoY TCPA class action growth is actually slowing.

The March, 2026 numbers represent “only” a 17.6% increase over March, 2025 numbers. Overall that drags down the rate of increase in 2026 overall– we are “only” up 19% YoY through the end of the first quarter.

And yes, I loved statistics. Actually curious if anyone can derive the underlying parabolic formula on rate of change here. Post in comments if so.

Bottom line– TCPA class actions continue to surge. And if the NCLC has its way Congress will expand the statute to allow even more class actions!

Just what we don’t need.

We’ll keep an eye on this.