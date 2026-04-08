Recognizing the Signs of Concussions After an Accident
Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Accidents happen suddenly, whether on the road, at work, or during everyday activities. In the moments that follow, obvious injuries tend to get the most attention. However, some of the most serious conditions are not immediately visible, and one of the most overlooked is a concussion. As a type of traumatic brain injury, a concussion can have lasting effects if it is not properly treated. 

Understanding the signs of a concussion can help you or a loved one seek medical care quickly and avoid long-term complications. 

What Is a Concussion? 

A concussion occurs when a blow or jolt to the head disrupts normal brain function. This can happen even without a direct hit to the head. In a car accident, for instance, a sudden stop can cause the brain to shift within the skull, resulting in injury. Concussions can range from mild to severe, but even mild cases deserve prompt attention. 

Common Signs to Watch For 

Symptoms of a concussion may appear right away or develop over the following hours or days. Some of the most common signs fall into four categories. 

Physical symptoms include headache, dizziness or balance problems, nausea or vomiting, sensitivity to light or noise, and blurred vision. 

Cognitive symptoms include confusion or difficulty concentrating, memory problems especially around the time of the accident, and a persistent feeling of mental fogginess. 

Emotional symptoms may be irritability, mood changes, anxiety, or sadness. 

Sleep-related symptoms can include sleeping significantly more or less than usual, as well as difficulty falling asleep. 

It is worth noting that losing consciousness is not required for a concussion to occur. Many people who sustain concussions never black out at all. 

When to Seek Immediate Medical Attention 

While some concussion symptoms may seem mild at first, certain warning signs indicate a potentially serious brain injury and require urgent care. Seek immediate medical attention if you or someone with you experiences the following symptoms: 

  • Persistent or worsening headache 
  • Repeated vomiting 
  • Slurred speech 
  • Seizures 
  • Unequal pupil size 
  • Difficulty waking up or extreme drowsiness 
  • Loss of coordination 

Why Early Diagnosis Matters 

Prompt diagnosis allows for proper monitoring and a safer recovery. Ignoring a concussion or returning to normal activities too soon can increase the risk of prolonged symptoms or additional injury. Both physical and mental rest are often a central part of recovery. A healthcare provider can advise when it is safe to return to work, driving, or other daily routines. 

Concussions and Accidents 

Concussions are commonly associated with car accidents, slip and falls, workplace incidents, and sports injuries. In many cases, symptoms go unnoticed in the chaos that follows an accident. If you were involved in an accident caused by someone else’s negligence, documenting your symptoms and seeking medical care as soon as possible can be important not only for your health but also for any potential legal claim. 

What You Can Do Next 

If you suspect a concussion after an accident, do not ignore the signs. Seek medical attention promptly, follow your doctor’s recommendations, and keep a record of your symptoms as they develop.

Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C. 2026

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Red Lion Circle Partners, LLC
Published: 2 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Art Lending, Inc.
Published: 31 March, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Buckfire Law

New Data Reveals How Severely Drowsy Driving Goes Unreported
by: Lawrence J. Buckfire
The Leading Causes of Traumatic Brain Injuries and What You Should Know
by: Lawrence J. Buckfire
Legal Rights for Brain Injury Victims in Michigan
by: Lawrence J. Buckfire
Heart Health After an Injury: Medical and Legal Considerations
by: Lawrence J. Buckfire
Is Your Employer Responsible If You Slip on Ice at Work?
by: Lawrence J. Buckfire
Understanding Michigan’s No-Fault Auto Insurance System
by: Lawrence J. Buckfire
Parking Lot Slip and Falls in Icy Conditions
by: Lawrence J. Buckfire
Where Carbon Monoxide Detectors Matter Most in Winter
by: Lawrence J. Buckfire
Who Is Liable When a Sledding Accident Causes Injury in Michigan?
by: Lawrence J. Buckfire
Impaired Driving and Winter Weather- A Dangerous Combination
by: Lawrence J. Buckfire
What Michigan Property Owners Must Know About Snow and Ice Removal
by: Lawrence J. Buckfire
Preparing Your Vehicle for Michigan’s Winter Roads- Legal and Safety Tips
by: Lawrence J. Buckfire
Who is Legally Responsible for a Hunting Accident in Michigan?
by: Lawrence J. Buckfire

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 