TSCA/FIFRA/TRI

EPA Extends Emerging Viral Pathogen Guidance For The Marburg Virus

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has extended its Emerging Viral Pathogen (EVP) Guidance for Antimicrobial Pesticides (Guidance) in response to the Marburg virus. Marburg virus disease is a rare disease that is caused by an infection from the Marburg virus. EPA initially activated the EVP Policy for Marburg virus in October 2024. The EVP Policy for the Marburg virus now expires in October 2027. More information is available in our October 20, 2026, blog item.

EPA Updates Formaldehyde Emission Standards, Adds New Quality Control Test Methods For Composite Wood Products

On October 28, 2026, EPA published a final rule updating the incorporation by reference of several voluntary consensus standards in the Agency’s formaldehyde standards for composite wood products regulations under TSCA due to the standards having been updated or superseded by the issuing organizations. 91 Fed. Reg. 67771. EPA states that the new standards primarily update test methods and product standards concerning composite wood products that use formaldehyde. EPA notes that it is also conforming the updated standards in the scope and definitional sections in the final rule and incorporating by reference a new small scale quality control chamber test method, similar to current methods already incorporated by reference. The final rule will be effective November 27, 2026. The incorporation by reference of certain material listed in the rule is approved by the Director of the Federal Register as of November 27, 2026.

Monsanto Wins First Roundup® (Glyphosate) Trial After The U.S. Supreme Court’s Durnell Decision

On October 30, 2026, a Missouri circuit court jury reached a unanimous defense verdict in favor of Monsanto Company (Monsanto) in the three-plaintiff case of Theresa Aretino, et al. v. Monsanto Company (Case 20SL-CC03676, Aretino), the first Roundup® trial to take place since the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Monsanto Company v. Durnell (Durnell). The jury found for Monsanto on the design defect, fraud, and negligence claims that each of the three plaintiffs pursued at trial following the Supreme Court’s favorable decision in Durnell, which preempted their failure-to-warn claims for the active ingredient glyphosate. As expected, the Supreme Court’s decision in Durnell is reshaping the litigation landscape for pesticides registered by EPA. More information is available in our November 9, 2026, blog item.

EPA Proposes SNURs For Certain Chemical Substances

On November 2, 2026, EPA proposed significant new use rules (SNUR) under TSCA for certain chemical substances that were the subject of premanufacture notices (PMN) and are also subject to an Order issued by EPA pursuant to TSCA. 91 Fed. Reg. 68894. Once issued in final, the SNURs would require persons who intend to manufacture (defined by statute to include import) or process any of these chemical substances for an activity that is proposed as a significant new use by this rulemaking to notify EPA at least 90 days before commencing that activity. EPA notes that the required notification initiates its evaluation of the conditions of that use for that chemical substance. In addition, the manufacture or processing for the significant new use may not commence until EPA has conducted a review of the required notification, made an appropriate determination regarding that notification, and taken such actions as required by that determination. Comments are due December 2, 2026.

EPA Announces Settlement For Failure To Report Large Quantities Of Chemical Imports

EPA announced on November 4, 2026, that it reached a settlement with Colgate-Palmolive Corporation to correct violations of the TSCA Chemical Data Reporting (CDR) rule. According to the press release, an EPA inspection in March 2023 of Colgate-Palmolive’s New Jersey facility revealed failure to report required chemical data for imports that occurred from 2016 through 2019 by the January 2021 CDR deadline. Colgate-Palmolive reported its chemical data in July 2023, showing that it had imported 47 chemicals in quantities greater than the reporting threshold. Colgate-Palmolive has certified compliance with the reporting requirements and paid a $930,000 penalty.

EPA Submits Final Rule Amending TSCA Risk Evaluation Framework To OMB For Review

On November 4, 2026, EPA submitted a final rule to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) entitled “Procedures for Chemical Risk Evaluation Under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).” EPA’s September 2025 proposed rule would address targeted changes to EPA’s process for conducting TSCA risk evaluations made in the 2024 risk evaluation rule:

A requirement for EPA to make a determination of unreasonable risk for each of the conditions of use (COU) within the scope of the chemical’s risk evaluation as dictated by Congress in TSCA, as amended by the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (Lautenberg Act), instead of a single risk determination on the chemical substance as a whole;

Clarifications as to how EPA will consider occupational exposure controls such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and industrial controls when conducting risk evaluations and making risk determinations;

Clarifications regarding EPA’s discretionary authority to determine which COUs, exposure routes, and exposure pathways it will consider in a risk evaluation;

Revisions to certain regulatory definitions to ensure consistency with Executive Order (EO) 14303 Restoring Gold Standard Science and to ensure transparency and accountability in conducting risk evaluations;

Revisions to the procedures and requirements EPA would follow when revising or supplementing risk evaluation documents to enable EPA better to meet the statutory deadlines to assess and manage risk; and

Adjustments to the process and information collection obligations for manufacturers (including importers) for requesting an Agency-conducted TSCA risk evaluation.

More information on EPA’s September 2025 proposed rule is available in our September 24, 2025, memorandum.

EPA Issues Final SNURs For Certain Chemical Substances

On November 5, 2026, EPA issued final SNURs under TSCA for certain chemical substances that were the subject of PMNs and are also subject to an Order issued by EPA pursuant to TSCA. 91 Fed. Reg. 69704. The SNURs require persons to notify EPA at least 90 days before commencing the manufacture (defined by statute to include import) or processing of any of these chemical substances for an activity that is designated as a significant new use in the SNUR. The required notification initiates EPA’s evaluation of the conditions of that use for that chemical substance. In addition, the manufacture or processing for the significant new use may not commence until EPA has conducted a review of the required notification; made an appropriate determination regarding that notification; and taken such actions as required by that determination. The SNURs will be effective January 4, 2027.

EPA Announces 2026 Mercury Inventory Finds Major Reductions In Mercury In Products And Manufacturing

EPA announced on November 6, 2026, that it published the 2026 Mercury Inventory Report on the supply, use, and trade of mercury in the United State during calendar year 2024. According to EPA, the report helps EPA, researchers, industry, and the public understand overall trends in mercury use, including where mercury still remains in commerce. EPA states that overall, the supply, use, and trade of mercury in the United States are declining. A small number of limited uses remain in certain manufacturing processes and in some components of electrical equipment, and EPA continues to work to reduce and replace these uses as alternatives become available.

EPA Amends Significant New Uses Of Certain Chemical Substances

EPA published a final rule on November 10, 2026, amending SNURs issued under TSCA Section 5(a)(2) for certain chemical substances that were the subject of PMNs and significant new use notices (SNUN). 91 Fed. Reg. 72433. The final rule amends the SNURs by allowing certain new uses reported in the SNUNs or PMNs without additional notification requirements, modifying the significant new use notification requirements based on the actions and determinations for the SNUN or PMN submissions or based on the examination of new test data or other information, and making technical amendments to several SNURs. EPA states that it is issuing these amendments based on review of new and existing data for the chemical substances. The amendments will be effective January 11, 2027.

EPA Begins 30-Day Comment Period On 24 HHCB Studies That Were Previously Inaccessible To The Public

EPA announced on November 13, 2026, the availability of 24 studies considered in its draft risk evaluation for 1,3,4,6,7,8-hexahydro-4,6,6,7,8,8-hexamethylcyclopenta[γ]-2-benzopyran (HHCB), also known as galaxolide, under TSCA. According to EPA, HHCB “is a synthetic musk used widely in fragrances and in household products such as detergents, cleaners, and air fresheners.” EPA states that because HHCB is used so broadly, its review “needs to reflect the full body of available science and give the public an opportunity to review the same information EPA used in its draft assessment.” During the public comment period for the draft HHCB risk evaluation, EPA identified an administrative issue in its Health and Environmental Research Online (HERO) database that temporarily made 24 industry-submitted studies inaccessible to the public. EPA had already considered these studies in the draft risk evaluation. EPA resolved the issue on October 14, 2026, and the studies are now publicly available in HERO. To ensure the public has an opportunity to review the studies, EPA is opening a 30-day public comment period. EPA notes that this comment period is limited to the newly available materials and does not reopen the entire draft risk evaluation. Upon publication of the Federal Register notice on November 16, 2026, a list of the 24 studies will be included in the HHCB Data Availability Memorandum in docket EPA-HQ-OPPT-2018-0430. 91 Fed. Reg. 73579. Comments are due December 16, 2026.

RCRA/CERCLA/CWA/CAA/PHMSA/SDWA

EPA Announces Common Sense RCRA Reform

On October 21, 2026, EPA announced its Common Sense Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) Reform Strategy , “an initiative to modernize the nation’s waste management program, including through permitting reform, use of emerging technologies and novel solutions, and acceleration of cleanups to ensure protection of human health and the environment.” According to EPA, through the initiative, it is reducing unnecessary burdens on industry and costs for American communities with common sense actions like eliminating paper-based reporting and enabling the use of abandoned scrap tires as fuel. EPA states that it is taking action to modernize the RCRA program:

Reduce unnecessary burdens in RCRA permitting to lower the cost of living for Americans;

Recover critical minerals and materials that have been trapped in waste streams;

Respond with solutions to unusual or unique waste management scenarios;

Revitalize waste management to reflect today’s innovative technologies;

Retain environmental and human health protection while supporting economic growth; and

Renew efforts to accelerate the pace of cleanups.

PHMSA Proposes To Update HMR To Harmonize With International Standards

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) published a proposed rule on October 27, 2026, that would update the Hazardous Materials Regulations (HMR) to adopt certain international regulations and standards related to proper shipping names, hazard classes, packing groups, special provisions, packaging authorizations, air transport quantity limitations, and vessel stowage requirements. 91 Fed. Reg. 67720. PHMSA states that the proposed amendments are intended to maintain consistency with the latest international regulations and standards, to reduce costs to entities or individuals within the United States, and to lower the cost of regulations on the U.S. economy. Comments are due December 28, 2026. PHMSA notes that, to the extent possible, it “will consider late-filed comments while a final rule is developed.”

EPA Announces The Availability Of CAA Applicability Determinations, Regulatory Interpretations, Alternative Monitoring, And Other Determinations

On October 30, 2026, EPA announced the availability of applicability determinations, regulatory interpretations, alternative monitoring, and other determinations made from June 2025 to July 2026. 91 Fed. Reg. 68510. EPA states that it made the applicability determinations, regulatory interpretations, alternative monitoring, and other determinations in response to inquiries concerning compliance with the Clean Air Act (CAA) stationary source program, specifically the New Source Performance Standards (NSPS); the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP); and the Emission Guidelines and Federal Plan Requirements for existing sources. EPA notes that it posted the decisions on the CAA Section 111, 112, and 129 Applicability Determination Dashboard (ADD). EPA also announced six broadly applicable alternative test method approval decisions made in 2022, 2024, and 2025. According to EPA, it approved these broadly applicable alternative test methods in support of the NSPS and the NESHAP.

GAO Report Finds EPA Should Collect And Use Information On The Effectiveness Of Its Recovery Of Cleanup Costs

On November 5, 2026, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a report entitled “Superfund: EPA Should Collect and Use Information on the Effectiveness of Its Recovery of Cleanup Costs.” GAO was asked to review EPA funding, expenditures, and cost recovery at nonfederal National Priorities List (NPL) sites. The report examines, among other things: (1) funding that the Hazardous Substance Superfund Trust Fund and Superfund program received, including from reinstated Superfund taxes; (2) amounts EPA spent at nonfederal NPL sites; and (3) the extent to which EPA has identified potentially responsible parties, recovered cleanup costs, and assessed the effectiveness of its cost recovery efforts. GAO recommends that EPA:

Establish goals for cost recovery effectiveness;

Collect performance information on cost recovery effectiveness; and

Use the information to assess regularly progress towards goals and inform decision-making.

According to GAO, EPA agreed with these recommendations.

EPA Amends NESHAP For PVC And Copolymer Production Source Category

On November 9, 2026, EPA published a final rule amending the NESHAP for the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Copolymer Production source category under CAA Section 112. 91 Fed. Reg. 70796. For new major sources, EPA is removing the total non-vinyl chloride organic hazardous air pollutant (HAP) process wastewater emission limit and the associated testing, monitoring, recordkeeping, and reporting requirements. EPA is also amending the NESHAP to allow the new major source vinyl chloride emission limit to act as a surrogate for non-vinyl chloride organic HAP emissions from process wastewater. EPA notes that it is not taking final action on other aspects of the reconsideration proposal at this time. The final rule was effective November 9, 2026.

PHMSA Will Hold Webinar On Hazmat Shipping Papers

Registration is open for a PHMSA webinar on November 18, 2026, entitled “Hazmat Shipping Papers – A Vital Step in the Transportation Process.” During the webinar, PHMSA will break down the essentials of hazmat shipping papers. According to PHMSA, “[w]hether cargo moves by highway, rail, water, or air, this quick 45-minute session will cut through the confusion and show you how to build a compliant basic description, handle 24/7 emergency numbers, and avoid the most common paperwork mistakes.” Registration for virtual attendance closes November 17, 2026, 12:00 a.m. (EST).

FDA

FDA Issues Guidance For New Dietary Ingredient Notifications

On October 20, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released guidance entitled “New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) Notifications and Related Issues; Identity and Safety Information About the NDI,” which is intended to provide recommendations to manufacturers and distributors of NDIs and dietary supplements containing an NDI regarding the information that should be included in new dietary ingredient notifications (NDIN). 91 Fed. Reg. 66336. The guidance focuses specifically on requirements found at 21 C.F.R. Sections 190.6(a) and 190.6(b)(2), (3), and (4) and includes FDA’s recommendations about what information should be submitted in a NDIN to satisfy these requirements. Comments for the guidance will be accepted by FDA at any time.

FDA Issues Final Guidance On Mandatory Cosmetic Recalls

On October 22, 2026, FDA issued the final guidance “Questions and Answers Regarding Mandatory Cosmetics Recalls: Guidance for Industry” as part of FDA’s activities related to the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA). FDA notes that it is “finalizing the guidance with no substantive changes from the draft guidance,” after reviewing public comments on the draft guidance issued on December 18, 2025. FDA “continues to encourage companies to voluntarily recall violative cosmetics on the market,” and notes that additional information regarding the regulation of cosmetic products is available on FDA’s Cosmetics page.

FDA Proposes Action Levels For Cadmium In Processed Foods

On October 23, 2026, FDA issued draft guidance entitled “Action Levels for Cadmium in Processed Food Intended for Babies and Young Children: Draft Guidance for Industry” as part of FDA’s Closer to Zero initiative. 91 Fed. Reg. 66796. Action levels range from 10 parts per billion (ppb) to 45 ppb, depending on the type of processed food, as indicated below.

10 ppb for fruits, vegetables (excluding single-ingredient carrots), and mixtures (including grain- and meat-based mixtures);

25 ppb for single-ingredient carrots;

45 ppb for dry infant cereals;

20 ppb for yogurts, puddings, and custards; and

25 ppb for single-ingredient meats.

FDA held a webinar covering this topic featuring FDA Office Director Mark Hartman and others from FDA on November 16, 2026. Comments are due by December 22, 2026, to ensure that FDA considers your comments on the draft guidance before it begins work on the final version of the guidance.

FDA Revokes Food Contact Use For Methylene Chloride

On November 10, 2026, FDA partially granted a color additive petition that resulted in removal of “the authorized use of methylene chloride as a diluent in color additive mixtures in inks for marking fruit and vegetables” in 21 C.F.R. Section 73.1. 91 Fed. Reg. 72413. FDA found that “ethylene dichloride, methylene chloride, and trichloroethylene induce cancer in animals” and that FDA “must revoke the authorizations providing for any color additive use of these substances on the basis of the Delaney Clause.” FDA denied the petition’s additional requests “to remove ethylene dichloride, methylene chloride, and trichloroethylene from the list of authorized extraction solvents for annatto extract, paprika oleoresin, and turmeric oleoresin, because any residue of the solvent would be an impurity in the color additive and such impurities are not subject to the Delaney Clause.” The order is set to become effective on January 11, 2027. Objections and requests for a hearing on the order will be accepted until December 10, 2026.

NANOTECHNOLOGY

EPA Proposes SNUR For Graphene Oxide (P-25-29 And P-25-30) Used As Precursors For “High-Value Nanomaterials”

On November 2, 2026, EPA published proposed SNURs for certain chemical substances that were the subject of PMNs and are also subject to an Order issued by EPA pursuant to TSCA. 91 Fed. Reg. 68894. Once issued in final, the SNURs would require persons who intend to manufacture (defined by statute to include import) or process any of these chemical substances for an activity that is proposed as a significant new use by this rulemaking to notify EPA at least 90 days before commencing that activity. The proposed SNURs include one for graphene oxide (P-25-29 and P-25-30). EPA states that, according to the April 21, 2026, TSCA Order, the PMNs “state that the uses will be as functional additives in composites and as precursors for high-value nanomaterials.” Comments are due December 2, 2026. More information is available in our November 3, 2026, blog item.

EPA Publishes Final SNUR For Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (PMN P-23-105)

EPA published final SNURs on November 5, 2026, for certain chemical substances that were the subject of PMNs and are also subject to an Order issued by EPA pursuant to TSCA. 91 Fed. Reg. 69704. The chemical substances include multi-walled carbon nanotubes (PMN P-23-105). Under the SNUR, persons who intend to manufacture (defined by statute to include import) or process multi-walled carbon nanotubes (PMN P-23-105) for an activity that is designated as a significant new use must notify EPA at least 90 days before commencing that activity. More information is available in our November 6, 2026, blog item.

China Begins Public Consultation On Proposed Amendments Prohibiting Platinum (Nano) And Silver (Nano) As Cosmetic Ingredients

On November 9, 2026, China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) National Institutes for Drug Control (NIDC) began a public consultation on draft cosmetic ingredient standards for five substances, including platinum (nano, including colloidal platinum, Chemical Abstracts Service Registry Number® (CAS RN®) 7440-06-4) and silver (nano, including colloidal silver, CAS RN 7440-22-4) that would add the substances to Table 1 of the Safety and Technical Standards for Cosmetics. Substances listed on Table 1 are prohibited for use in cosmetics. NIDC requests that all public comments be submitted to its dedicated system. The public consultation will end on December 11, 2026. More information is available in our November 13, 2026, blog item.

LEGISLATIVE

House Bill Would Require EPA To Monitor Microplastics And Nanoplastics In Drinking Water

The Monitor Microplastics Now Act (H.R. 10947), introduced by Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on October 29, 2026, would direct EPA to monitor microplastics and nanoplastics in drinking water. According to Tlaib’s October 29, 2026, press release, “[m]icroplastics are linked to a wide range of health problems, including heart disease, stroke, impaired kidney and liver function, and Alzheimer’s disease.” The press release notes that EPA published the draft of the sixth Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule in July 2026, listing 30 chemicals to monitor under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), but it excludes microplastics and nanoplastics. The press release states that “EPA has refused to justify the exclusion of microplastics, despite being lawfully required to do so after a petition from seven governors from Michigan, New Jersey, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Connecticut.”

House Bill Would Target Microplastics In U.S. Waters

On November 5, 2026, Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced the Plastics Understanding and Removal through Government Evaluation (PURGE) Act (H.R. 10957), which would direct EPA to study and test strategies to remove microplastics from the environment and the U.S. water supply and “prevent plastics from breaking down into persistent microplastic and nanoplastic particles.” Mace’s November 6, 2026, press release states that the PURGE Act would focus on two approaches: removing microplastics already in the environment through filtration and capture; and engineering plastics to break down naturally instead of fragmenting into persistent microplastic and nanoplastic particles. The bill would:

Direct EPA to study anti-microplastic strategies, including their effectiveness, cost, toxic byproducts, and impact on recycling, and report to Congress within 180 days;

Establish a five-year pilot program testing these strategies in at least three different sites across diverse geographic regions, including riverine, coastal, and municipal wastewater settings to the extent practicable;

Require EPA to set measurable success standards before any testing begins;

Prioritize solutions capable of working with existing water treatment and stormwater infrastructure, without substantial new construction;

Require biodegradation to be verified through molecular-level testing, not visual inspection or mass-loss measurements alone;

Require coordination with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), and state environmental agencies; and

Require a final report to Congress on pilot results within one year of the program’s conclusion.

House Bill Would Require Clothing Companies To Disclose Microplastic Content In Products

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced the Clothing Microplastic Transparency Act of 2026 (H.R. 10958) to require clothing companies to disclose microplastic content in the products they sell. According to Mace’s November 5, 2026, press release, the bill would:

Require any company selling or offering clothing for sale to disclose the estimated mass of microplastic in each item through a stamp, tag, label, or similar identification;

Direct the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), in consultation with EPA, to issue regulations within one year of enactment, including a standardized test method companies must use to estimate microplastic content; and

Treat violations as unfair or deceptive acts or practices under the Federal Trade Commission Act, enforced by FTC.

MISCELLANEOUS

Eyes On Environmental Enforcement Provides Online Access To EPA Enforcement Records

On October 15, 2026, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), the Environmental Data & Governance Initiative (EDGI), and ToxicDocs.org launched Eyes on Environmental Enforcement, “a new online search portal that gives the public direct access to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) enforcement records that have been historically difficult to obtain and were not previously available in a searchable, centralized format.” According to PEER’s October 15, 2026, press release, the portal includes inspection reports, notices of violation, and related documents obtained by PEER from EPA through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Records under the CAA, the Clean Water Act (CWA), and RCRA from 2021 through 2025 are available, with some records from 2026. Additional records will be added as PEER obtains them.

EPA Launches PFAS TECH Strategy To Spur Innovation In Research And Technology To Address PFAS

EPA announced on October 26, 2026, the launch of “the first ever agency-wide PFAS Technology, Evaluation, Coordination, and Harmonization (PFAS TECH) strategy.” EPA’s goals are to:

Power innovation in research and development by accelerating new per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) treatment and destruction technologies through funding, forming new partnerships, and supporting early-stage innovation. This includes working with federal partners, states, local businesses, universities, and water systems to test promising methods like foam fractionation, supercritical water oxidation, and other emerging treatment approaches.

Demonstrate what is possible through pilot-scale initiatives by conducting projects at Superfund sites, military facilities, wastewater treatment plants, and drinking water systems that will test performance under real conditions, lower technical risk, and show communities what PFAS cleanup options are practical and scalable.

Translate progress into practical actions by creating user-friendly guidance, launching the Break the Bond Navigator, sharing updated technology information, and helping water systems access funding and technical assistance.

More information is available in our November 6, 2026, blog item.

OEHHA Publishes Notice Of Intent To List Three PFAS And Their Related Salts

On October 30, 2026, the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) announced its intent to list the following chemicals as reproductive toxicants under Proposition 65:

OEHHA is proposing the listings pursuant to the “Authoritative Bodies” listing mechanism. Comments on PFBA and PFDA are due November 30, 2026. Comments on PFHxA are due January 14, 2027.

New Mexico Environment Department Outlines Actions For 2027 Legislative Session, Including Sunsetting Exemptions

On November 5, 2026, the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) provided an update to the New Mexico legislature’s Radioactive and Hazardous Materials Committee on the status of NMED’s report under House Joint Memorial (HJM) 3. HJM 3 requests that the New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board (EIB) provide a report to the legislature on the implementation of the PFAS Protection Act that addresses the efficacy of rules promulgated by EIB pursuant to the Act. HJM 3 also asks that NMED provide a report to the legislature on the public health, environmental, and economic risks of the exemptions codified in the Act. As reported in our October 20, 2026, blog item, NMED has reopened the public comment portal for its HJM 3 report and will accept comments until December 31, 2026. More information is available in our November 13, 2026, memorandum.

CBP Interim Final Rule Will Establish Heightened Requirements For Foreign Importers Of Record

On November 6, 2026, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) published an interim final rule that amends the CBP regulations, consistent with Section 2 of EO 14411, “Strengthening Customs Enforcement,” by establishing new requirements for foreign importers of record (IOR) when making entry, and corresponding responsibilities for licensed customs brokers with regard to their clients. 91 Fed. Reg. 69977. CBP notes that the new regulations also set forth consequences for foreign IORs and customs brokers who fail to comply with the new requirements. The interim final rule will be effective January 5, 2027. Comments on the interim final rule are due January 5, 2027. Licensed customs brokers may submit requests for delayed compliance with the changes in 19 C.F.R. Section 111.29 prior to January 5, 2027. CBP states that “[a]ll customs brokers are expected to be in full compliance with the requirements of this rule no later than May 6, 2027.” More information will be available in a forthcoming memorandum.

Revised HCS November 20, 2026, Deadline For Employers Is Fast Approaching

As reported in our January 24, 2026, blog item, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) published a final rule on January 15, 2026, extending the compliance dates in its Hazard Communication Standard (HCS) (29 C.F.R. Section 1910.1200), published in the Federal Register on May 20, 2024 (89 Fed. Reg. 44144), by four months. 91 Fed. Reg. 1695. Under the revised HCS, paragraphs (j)(2)(ii) and (j)(3)(ii) require employers to update any alternative workplace labeling under paragraph (f)(6), update the hazard communication program required by paragraph (h)(1), and provide any additional employee training in accordance with paragraph (h)(3) for newly identified hazards no later than November 20, 2026, for substances and May 19, 2028, for mixtures. More information on OSHA’s final rule amending the HCS is available in our May 30, 2024, memorandum. OSHA has posted a January 2026 guidance document entitled Hazard Communication: Hazard Classification Guidance for Manufacturers, Importers, and Employers. Other OSHA hazard communication guidance materials are available at https://www.osha.gov/hazcom/guidance.

Comments On Washington’s Draft Regulatory Determinations For 15 Product Categories Are Due December 18, 2026

Under the Safer Products for Washington program, the Washington Department of Ecology (WDOE) identifies and regulates priority chemicals in five-year cycles. WDOE has the authority to restrict the use of chemicals in consumer products when safer alternatives are available, or to require manufacturers to report chemicals in products. WDOE has released draft regulatory determinations for 15 priority consumer products under review in Cycle 2, Phase 3 (determine regulatory action). The draft regulatory determinations would restrict a priority chemical or class of priority chemicals in a product, require manufacturers to report the use of a priority chemical or class of priority chemicals in a product, or take no action. WDOE’s November 2026 report, Draft Regulatory Determinations Report to the Legislature: Safer Products for Washington Cycle 2, Phase 3, includes the following summary of the priority consumer products, priority chemicals and priority chemical classes, and draft regulatory determinations:

Priority Consumer Product Priority Chemical/ Chemical Class Draft Regulatory Determination Architectural paints Alkylphenol ethoxylates (APE) Restriction Architectural paints PFAS • Restriction: for most uses

• Reporting requirement: for special purpose architectural paints Artificial turf PFAS Restriction Artificial turf N-(1,3-dimethylbutyl)-N’-phenyl-p-phenylenediamine (6PPD) Restriction Cookware and kitchen supplies PFAS Restriction Cosmetics Cyclic volatile methylsiloxanes (cVMS) Restriction Firefighting PPE PFAS Restriction Floor waxes and polishes PFAS Restriction Hard surface sealers PFAS Restriction Insulation Organohalogen flame retardants (OFR) • Restriction for rigid polyisocyanurate foam roofing assemblies

• Reporting requirement for other insulation types Jewelry and accessories • Cadmium and cadmium compounds

• Lead and lead compounds Restriction Motor vehicle tires 6PPD Reporting requirement Nail products Benzene, ethyl benzene, toluene, and xylene (BTEX) substances Restriction Plastic packaging PVC and polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) (organochlorine substances) Reporting requirement Printing inks Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) No action at this time Sealants, caulks, and adhesives Ortho-phthalates Restriction Solid deodorizers 1,4- dichlorobenzene (1,4-DCB) (organochlorine substance) Restriction

To restrict priority chemicals in priority products, WDOE must confirm that:

Safer alternatives are feasible and available; and

The restriction will either reduce a significant source or use of a priority chemical or is necessary to protect the health of sensitive populations or sensitive species.

WDOE has also posted Draft Technical Supporting Documentation for Regulatory Determinations: Safer Products for Washington Cycle 2, Implementation Phase 3 and Draft Market Analysis for Safer Products for Washington Cycle 2, Phase 3. Comments are due December 18, 2026. WDOE states that it will review and use the submitted information to inform its final report, which it plans to publish by June 1, 2027.