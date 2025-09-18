Recent Decision Requiring More Precision in Pleading FCA Reverse False Claims Could Help Employers
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Takeaways

  • In United States ex rel. Anil Kini v. Tata Consultancy Services, the D.C. Circuit affirms the heightened pleading standard under Rule 9(b) of the FRCP applies to FCA reverse false claims, requiring claims to specify the obligation to pay the government and detail the time, place, and content of the alleged fraud.
  • Courts will dismiss reverse false claims if plaintiffs do not specify defendants’ obligation to pay for purposes of the FCA.
  • The decision will help defendants test reverse false claims early in litigation.

Related link

Article

The government and relators bringing claims under the False Claims Act (FCA) must meet the heightened pleading standard under Rule 9(b) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. Rule 9(b) requires the party bringing the claim to plead “with particularity” the facts “constituting fraud or mistake.” A recent decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit reaffirmed this standard when applying it to reverse false claims alleging a defendant fraudulently avoided an obligation to pay the government what was owed. United States ex rel. Anil Kini v. Tata Consultancy Services, Ltd., No. 24-7032 (Aug. 8, 2025).

A “reverse false claim” alleges the defendant’s actions affected an “obligation” to pay or transmit money or property to the government. The crux of a reverse false claim is whether the defendant owed such an “obligation” and avoided payment.

Background

Relator Anil Kini alleged in his FCA qui tam action that his employer, Tata Consultancy Services, had fraudulently obtained L-1 and B-1 non-immigrant visas for information technology employees instead of sponsoring the employees under the H-1B visa program, allowing the company to evade higher payroll taxes and application fees.

The district court dismissed Kini’s complaint, holding that he failed to state a claim for a reverse false claim under the FCA because the company was not obligated to pay higher payroll taxes or application fees for visas it never sought.

D.C. Circuit Decision

The D.C. Circuit affirmed the district court’s dismissal of the reverse false claim. It explained that, to overcome dismissal, “Kini must allege the fraud ‘with particularity’” under Rule 9(b). He was required to spell out Tata’s “obligation” to pay or transmit money or property to the government “and its effect(s),” as defined in 31 U.S.C. § 3729(a)(1)(G). He also had to lay out the “time, place, and content of the fraud” and “identify the individuals allegedly involved.” 

The court reasoned that, although the relevant federal regulation requires an employer to pay H-1B employees specified wages, it does not mandate payment to the government. As Tata never secured H-1B visas requiring higher fees, the company was not required to pay those fees within the meaning of the FCA. Since Kini could not identify an obligation Tata owed the government, his reverse false claim necessarily failed to meet the stringent Rule 9(b) threshold.

To satisfy Rule 9(b)’s heightened pleading standard, the government and relators bringing reverse false claims under the FCA must identify the precise obligation the defendant owes the government and explain how it requires the defendant to pay or transmit money or property. Those raising this type of claim should thus expect their pleadings to be tested early in litigation.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2025

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: National Supplier of Home Furnishings
Published: 16 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Sky Gate, LLC
Published: 15 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: FF&E in Presidio 183, LLC
Published: 15 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Interest in 315 Lake LLC and Madskye LLC
Published: 9 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Gizmo Medical, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Harrisburg Hotel, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Superplastic, Inc.
Published: 4 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Bison Hardwood, LLC
Published: 28 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Shoreview Holding LLC
Published: 25 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Vertify, Inc
Published: 20 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: BMD-III CHT Mezz, LLC
Published: 18 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Membership Interests in RINO 17 LLC
Published: 11 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: LCP Hollywood Lender LLC
Published: 8 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT: Common Cents Distributors, LLC
Published: 26 June, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Jackson Lewis P.C.

Federal Judge Certifies Classes in Tennis Players’ NCAA Antitrust Suit
by: Bernard G. Dennis III , Oliver F. Page
State Department Curtails ‘Third Country National’ Appointments for Visas
by: Rajula Sati
OFCCP Seeks Feedback on Section 503 Voluntary Self-ID Form in Connection with Other Proposed Regulatory Revisions
by: Laura A. Mitchell , Scott M. Pechaitis
Materiality Takes Center Stage After SCOTUS’ Kousisis Decision: Implications for DEI and Federal Contracting
by: Valerie K. Jackson , Christopher T. Patrick
Visa Holders Under Review: What Employers Should Know About Continuous Vetting
by: Amy L. Peck
DHS’s Recently Announced End of 2021 TPS Designations for Venezuela Takes Effect 11.07.25
by: Rajula Sati
City of Los Angeles Hotel Workers’ Minimum Wage Increase Is Back
by: Ellen Cohen
Bell Rings for New Leave Rights Effective October for Certain Connecticut School Employees
by: Jenifer M. Bologna , Sean B. King
Florida AHCA Proposed Rules Would Establish New Breach Reporting, Continuity Planning Requirements
by: Joseph J. Lazzarotti
The Federal Tax Deductions for Tips and Overtime Pay: Opportunities for Restaurants Employers [Video]
by: Adam S. Gross , Y. Jed Charner
Massachusetts Pay Transparency Law Takes Effect in October: Here’s What Employers Need to Do Now
by: Michael R. Bertoncini , Brian E. Lewis
ERISA Withdrawal Liability: Uncertainty Remains Regarding Private Equity Entities’ Status as ‘Employers’
by: Robert R. Perry , David M. Pixley
How Employers Can Adapt to Immigration Policy Shifts [Podcast]
by: Michael H. Neifach , Marissa A. Prianti

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 