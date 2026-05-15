Recent Data Shows More Than 3,000 Pedestrians Killed in Just Six Months
Thursday, May 21, 2026
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New research from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) brings attention to a recent shift: pedestrian deaths in the United States dropped significantly in the first half of 2025. Whether you walk to work, jog through your neighborhood, or cross the street, these findings are worth paying attention to. 

A Record Decline, But the Problem Is Far from Over

Between January and June 2025, drivers struck and killed 3,024 people while they were walking, an average of 16 deaths per day. According to the GHSA, that is an 11% drop compared to the same period in 2024, and the largest decline in the 15 years of tracking pedestrian fatalities.  

States like California, New York, Maryland, Alabama, and New Mexico led much of the nationwide improvement. The pedestrian fatality rate fell to 0.90 deaths per 100,000 people, the lowest it has been since 2020. 

That said, the progress is unequal across the country. Pedestrian deaths actually increased in 24 states between 2024 and 2025. Nationally, fatalities are still 2.5% higher than they were before the pandemic. 

Michigan was among the states moving in the wrong direction, with the GHSA projecting 92 pedestrian fatalities in the first half of 2025, a 26% increase from 2024. The state’s fatality rate of 0.91 deaths per 100,000 people slightly exceeded the national average of 0.90. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, Michigan’s pedestrian deaths are up 42%, one of the steeper long-term increases in the country. 

The Financial Impact on Families

The GHSA estimates the total financial cost of those 3,024 deaths surpasses $40 billion, factoring in medical expenses, lost wages, and other economic losses. But no dollar amount can reflect the human cost and what families actually go through. 

Pedestrian accident survivors and their loved ones often face massive medical bills, extended time away from work, and long, life-altering recoveries. A personal injury attorney can help you understand your legal rights and pursue the compensation you deserve. 

Why Pedestrian Crashes Are So Dangerous

Pedestrians have no seatbelts, no airbags, and nothing to protect them in a collision. Even a crash at moderate speed can cause traumatic brain injuriesspinal damage, and broken bones. Larger vehicles like SUVs and trucks tend to cause even more serious injuries, since they often strike the head or torso instead of the legs. Speed and vehicle size also make a major difference. The faster a vehicle is going, the lower the odds of survival, and most deadly pedestrian crashes occur on roads where vehicles are traveling at high speeds. 

What Experts Say Needs to Change

The GHSA report outlines several approaches that have been shown to reduce pedestrian deaths: 

  • Better road design to keep pedestrians away from high-speed traffic 
  • Improved lighting and visibility, especially at night 
  • Stronger speed limit enforcement in areas with heavy foot traffic 
  • Using data and technology to identify dangerous intersections before accidents happen 
  • Public education and consistent enforcement of traffic laws 

When a Driver’s Negligence Causes Harm

Every driver is legally required to watch for pedestrians, yield when needed, and drive at a safe speed. When a driver fails to do so and someone gets hurt, the law allows victims to hold them accountable. That may include recovering compensation for medical bills, lost income, and pain and suffering. 

Acting quickly after an accident is important. Evidence like police reports, witness statements, and surveillance footage can disappear fast, and insurance companies often begin working against your claim almost immediately after the crash. 

What to Do After a Pedestrian Accident

While the latest numbers are encouraging, thousands of pedestrians are still being killed by drivers each year. The physical, financial, and emotional toll can last long after the initial injury, and trying to navigate the legal process while recovering can be overwhelming on your own. 

Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C. 2026

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