So one of the biggest TCPAWorld stories of 2026 is the massive drop in TCPA class action filings we have seen over the last few months.

We have speculated the drop was due to the chaos at Heidrapour’s shop–as well as the meltdown at Jibreal Hindi’s firm– but we don’t know that for sure.

But the drop is very real– September, 2026 numbers were down over 40% Yoy!

Well October, 2026 numbers are still down but not nearly as badly–suggesting a recovery of sorts may be on the way.

In October there were 152 TCPA class actions filed compared to 171 class actions filed the same period the year prior– an 11.1% drop.

Now an 11 percent drop is nothing to sneeze at but it is definitely closer to the mark than we saw in September– so it looks like the trend may be reversing itself.

But the YoY numbers YTD still show a definite decrease in filings:

Last year there were 1,907 TCPA class action filings through October, 2025. This year there have been 1,797 through October–meaning TCPA class action filings are now DOWN 5% year over year.

We’ll keep an eye on all of this.

Thanks friends. Chat soon!