Reasonable Accommodations and Poor Performance: Key Takeaways for Employers

Picture an increasingly common scenario: A manager has spent months documenting an employee’s poor performance and finally places that employee on a performance improvement plan (PIP). A few days later, the employee discloses a medical condition and asks Human Resources (HR) for a reasonable accommodation, including having the PIP rescinded.

We discussed how employers might respond with David Katz (Senior Vice President and Chief Counsel, Labor and Employment Law, Related Companies) and Amanda Rodriguez (Senior Director, Legal Counsel, Hermès) on our panel, What’s “Reasonable” When Performance Is the Problem? Here are the key takeaways.

Can an Employer Continue a Performance Improvement Plan After an Accommodation Request?

Generally, yes. Employers may hold employees, including those with and without disabilities, to the same performance standards, but the accommodation request still calls for its own individualized review and analysis.

When this situation arises, employers should:

1. Engage in the Interactive Process

Work cooperatively with the employee to analyze and address the request and try to reach an agreeable solution. Several steps must be taken:

Reply promptly, even if only to confirm receipt before sending a more detailed response.

Request any needed documentation from the employee to analyze the request and understand the employee’s underlying need and how the requested accommodation will address that need.

Consider alternative accommodations, if needed.

2. Review Job Descriptions for Accuracy

Review job descriptions regularly for accuracy and to confirm that they set out the essential functions of the job. Ask the employee to provide the job description to the medical provider so that it can be considered in outlining effective accommodations.

3. Train Managers to Recognize When an Employee May Require a Reasonable Accommodation

Remember that there are no “magic words” for an employee to request an accommodation. Any employee may well put the company on notice that they have a disability and require a reasonable accommodation through offhand comments to their manager that must be addressed.

4. Manage Performance Separately

The manager and HR should continue to manage employee performance separately from the requested accommodation.

An accommodation is meant to help an employee meet expectations, not lower the expectations. Learning of a condition after a negative review or a PIP does not usually require changing course, though the employee can request an accommodation going forward.

The considerations of whether to pause a PIP during an accommodation request will depend on the situation, including:

Why was the PIP issued (e.g., attendance, inaccurate work product, inappropriate conduct with colleagues)?

When was the accommodation request made?

When did the company know, or have reason to know, that the employee required a reasonable accommodation?

Is there any connection between the medical condition and the underlying reasons for the PIP?

5. Document Both the Accommodation, PIP, and Any Follow-Up

It can help to document when the PIP was implemented, when the accommodation was requested, and who knew what. Accommodation requests and PIPs are often kept confidential, with information shared only with those who need to know, such as the manager and HR.

Reminder: New York Personnel Records Access Began November 8

New York joined a growing number of states giving employees access to their personnel records, which can include performance reviews and other written feedback. As of November 8, 2026, Section 210-b of the New York Labor Law gives current and former employees the right to access their records and a process to dispute them.