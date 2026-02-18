Real Smart: Global Deals and NYC’s Office Comeback: A Conversation with Jared Freede [Video, Podcast]
Wednesday, February 18, 2026
In this special New York edition of Real Smart, Spencer Kallick sits down with Jared Freede, executive vice president at CBRE, to discuss the resurgence of Manhattan’s office market and what’s really driving return-to-office momentum. Jared shares insights on building long-term client relationships, leading at a high level, and why Class-A office space is tightening fast. It’s a candid conversation about grit, growth, and why New York office real estate may be entering its next major chapter.
