Reading the Field: What Client Development Teaches Us About Listening

One of the most important skills in client development is learning to truly listen.

Hearing tells you the play started. Listening helps you understand where it is going.

When you are meeting with a client, listen not only to what they are saying but also to what they are really telling you. Pay attention to the details, the things they emphasize, and even the things they mention in passing.

Read the field.

Think of it like watching a football game. The casual viewer may notice the pass, the catch, or the touchdown. But someone paying closer attention sees the formation, reads the coverage, notices the opening, and understands how the play is developing before the ball is ever thrown. Client development works the same way. The opportunity often shows up in the details.

Don't be afraid to ask questions about their personal life. If a client opens the door by talking about their children, family, hobbies, or interests, take the opportunity to engage. People want to know that you care about them as a person and not simply as a client or a source of business.

Often, you will discover common interests or shared connections, and those moments can strengthen the relationship in ways that have nothing to do with a legal matter.

If you discover commonalities, it is okay to share them briefly, but be mindful not to talk too much about yourself. Remember, the conversation is not about you; it is about the client. Use those moments as an opportunity to ask more thoughtful questions and show that you listened, are interested, and genuinely care about what matters to them.

Spot the opening.

During one interview, the client mentioned that he and the organization he worked for were involved with a nonprofit health care organization that was looking for greater exposure.

Listen to the play call.

I happened to have connections within the health care community that could be valuable to him, his organization, and the nonprofit. That created an opportunity for me to offer introductions to other professionals who could help advance the organization's mission.

Don’t stop short of the first down.

With his permission, I also looked for ways our firm could help amplify the nonprofit's work through social media and explore opportunities to share its story with the media—particularly the positive impact it was having on the health and well-being of the community.

Taking those extra steps accomplished much more than simply responding to something a client mentioned during a meeting. It allowed me to help an organization doing meaningful work, strengthen my relationship with the client, and support the broader community.

That is where listening turns into relationship-building, and where a thoughtful follow-up can move the relationship down the field.

Turn the Opening into action

The relationship does not end when the meeting ends. Continue to create meaningful touchpoints on a regular basis and check in with the client, whether through a call, an email or, even better, an in-person meeting. If made consistently and with purpose, these touchpoints will show the client that what they shared did not disappear when the meeting ended.

In football, reading the defense is only the beginning; the play still has to be executed. Client development is no different. A good conversation creates the opening, but follow-up and follow-through move the ball forward.

There is no point in taking a client's time, asking thoughtful questions, and gathering valuable information if you aren't going to do something with it.

The real win comes when the client knows you heard them, understood what mattered, and followed through when it counted.

Now go read the field and make the next conversation count!