Reading Between the Lines: The New SEC SOX Enforcement Group

The recent job postings by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on USAJOBS.gov — the U.S. government’s job board — has caused speculation regarding the future of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board’s (PCAOB) Division of Enforcement and Investigations. Specifically, on March 16, 2026, the SEC posted managerial positions for both a supervisory general attorney and a supervisory trial counsel in the newly formed SOX Group (the Group) within the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.

Job Postings

The supervisory general attorney’s posting states that the new “SOX Group will investigate and litigate matters involving potential violations of auditing and related professional standards and provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and other relevant federal securities laws.” The attorney, who can work out of either the SEC’s Washington, D.C. or New York offices and will report to the Enforcement Division’s Chief Accountant, will be charged with leading a “specialized team” to expand and augment current work that helps ensure “high-quality financial reporting and audit quality.” The supervisory trial counsel will serve as a “senior trial attorney and manager, providing program direction and technical leadership” in the SOX Group as part of the Trial Unit staff in Washington, D.C. The current closing date for applications is April 3, 2026.

SEC Speaks

During the accounting panel of the recent SEC Speaks conference held on March 19 and 20, 2026, Ryan Wolfe — the Enforcement Division’s Chief Accountant who will be overseeing the new SOX Group — highlighted both the Group and the recent postings. He further stated that postings for line investigators, both attorneys and accountants, will be following soon and encouraged those with the requisite expertise and talent to apply. Absent from Wolfe’s comments was how the Group would operate within Enforcement’s specialized unit structure (e.g., Assessment Management Unit, Cyber & Emerging Technologies Unit). He also did not explain the unusual reporting chain through an accountant versus an attorney.

During the same panel, SEC Chief Accountant Kurt Hohl acknowledged the PCAOB’s role as an “essential element of the U.S. and global capital markets ecosystem” based on its oversight of the audit profession. He further expressed excitement in working with the new Board members and encouraged them to look for opportunities to do things differently, including within the overlapping enforcement responsibilities of the SEC and the PCAOB. In so doing, Hohl noted the differing processes between the two, pointing out that, unlike the SEC, the PCAOB is statutorily required to keep its investigations and inquiries confidential until a settlement or final decision has been reached. Because of this, Hohl observed, accounting firms try to “slow roll” PCAOB enforcement matters so that disclosure does not occur until several years later.

What Does the SOX Group Mean for the PCAOB?

Chairman Atkins’ SEC has consistently included financial and accounting fraud as one of its top enforcement priorities. The new SOX Group confirms this. Where the SEC has spent the last year focused on reducing the Enforcement Division’s staff, the new Group stands out as an area of Enforcement expansion.

More significantly, and although the SEC has not explicitly stated as much, the new Group may signal that the PCAOB’s Division of Enforcement and Investigations’ role as the primary cop for auditor misconduct is moving to the SEC. This conclusion is further supported by the recent reductions to the PCAOB budget and its likely impact on staffing, along with Hohl’s recent comments highlighting the confidentiality obligations imposed on the PCAOB — but not the SEC. It also appears consistent Chairman Atkins’ past PCAOB criticisms and his general statements disfavoring overlapping, parallel investigations from a fairness perspective.

Although only time will tell its impact, the new SOX Group makes it abundantly clear that the government will continue to dedicate its limited resources to investigating financial fraud and the auditors’ role as gatekeeper.