Randy Crabtree Launches the Brainstorm Group
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
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Accounting profession leader Randy Crabtree has launched The Brainstorm Group, a consulting and advisory practice focused on leadership development, culture, talent and organizational change within the accounting profession.

The Brainstorm Group will work with accounting firms and organizations that serve the profession through leadership retreats, small-group training, strategic advisory, research and professional collaboration. Its work will focus on strengthening workplace culture, developing and retaining talent and helping organizations navigate changes in the profession. 

“The Brainstorm Group represents the next chapter of my career and the work I feel most called to do,” said Crabtree, founder and president. “With the accounting profession changing so quickly, we have an incredible opportunity to build something better. It requires us to think very differently about leadership, culture, technology and the experience we create for our people.” 

Crabtree most recently served as partner and chief evangelist at Tri-Merit Specialty Tax Professionals, which he co-founded with Andrew Lane in 2007. He also hosts The Unique CPA Podcast, founded the annual Bridging the Gap Conference and co-authors the annual CPA Career Satisfaction Survey. 

The new venture also includes The Brain Trust, an invitation-only community composed primarily of fintech, staffing, growth financing and other professional service providers. The group is intended to foster collaboration, shared learning and long-term relationships among organizations serving the accounting profession.

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