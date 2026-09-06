Raising the EPFO Bar: Central Government Increases the Wage Ceiling to INR 25,000

Further to the Union Cabinet’s approval of the revised wage ceiling for the mandatory coverage under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (“EPFO”), as announced through a Press Information Bureau (PIB) press release dated September 16, 2026, the Ministry of Labour and Employment (“MoLE”), vide a Gazette Notification dated September 17, 2026 (“Notification”), has notified INR 25,000 per month as the statutory wage ceiling for mandatory coverage under Chapter III of the Code on Social Security, 2020 (“SS Code”). The Notification has been issued in supersession of the earlier notification dated May 29, 2026, pursuant to which the Central Government had prescribed INR 15,000 per month as the wage ceiling for the purposes of the said Chapter of the SS Code, which mirrored the wage ceiling under the erstwhile regime. The revised ceiling accordingly replaces the INR 15,000 ceiling that had been in force since September 2014.

The increase follows the Supreme Court direction to the Central Government and the EPFO to consider revising the wage ceiling in January 2026, a measure that had been under consideration for some time. As noted in the press release, the increment in the wage ceiling is expected to expand the mandatory EPFO coverage to an additional 51 lakh employees thus extending statutory social security benefits to a wider segment of employees.

Under the existing framework, where Provident Fund (“PF”) contributions are restricted to the statutory wage ceiling, an increase in the ceiling from INR 15,000 to INR 25,000 would correspondingly increase the monthly employee contribution at 12% from INR 1,800 to INR 3,000, with a corresponding increase in the employer’s contribution, subject to the applicable allocation between EPF and EPS and other applicable requirements. Accordingly, employees who become subject to mandatory coverage as a result of the revised threshold, or whose contributions are currently restricted to the existing statutory ceiling, would likely see a reduction in their monthly take-home pay, while also receiving the benefit of a higher contribution towards their retirement and social security corpus.

For employers, the increase in the ceiling is likely to result in an increase in statutory employment costs for employees who become mandatorily covered as a result of the revised threshold, as well as for employees already covered whose contributions are presently restricted to the statutory ceiling. From a holistic compensation and structuring perspective, this additional cost may also need to be considered alongside the overarching financial impact of the Labour Codes, particularly the potential financial exposure arising from the standardized definition of “wages” across long-term terminal liabilities such as gratuity and leave encashment, where applicable.

Given that the revised wage ceiling has now been formally notified with effect from the date of the Notification, i.e., September 17, 2026, the EPFO is expected to undertake the necessary administrative steps to operationalise the mandate. We will continue to monitor further developments, including any consequential guidance or clarifications regarding the modalities of compliance, and provide updates as and when further details emerge.