QUIET HOUR KILLER: Court Holds TCPA Quiet Hours Claims Cannot be Brought By Plaintiff Who Voluntarily Provided Their Phone Number to Caller
Friday, May 1, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Over the past couple a years TCPAWorld has been hammered with a huge number of quiet hours TCPA claims filed across the nation.

The claims generally allege receipt of marketing calls prior to 8 am or after 9 pm at the called party’s location. However the allegations of the Complaint often mask a critical fact—that the consumer actually consented to calls in the first place.

The issue in these cases generally boils down to a single legal issue—does consent to be contacted equate to permission to be contacted during quiet hours?

Despite the huge number of these cases that have been recently filed an answer to this specific question has been surprisingly absent—until yesterday!

In King v. Bon Charge, 2026 WL 1171386 (D. De April 30, 2026) the court held squarely and directly quiet hours claims cannot be brought by a consumer who has provided their number voluntarily to the caller.

In the King court’s view a quiet hour’s claim must be linked to a solicitation—i.e. a non-consented contact. And anytime a consumer provides their phone number they are inviting such contact.

Breaking down the regulations, the King court determined “the quiet-hours provision [of the TCPA regs] does not require a person’s “prior express invitation or permission” to be “evidenced by a signed, written agreement” that meets certain requirements.” Instead, King “knowingly release[ed]” her phone number to Bon Charge by sending it a message to “subscribe” to marketing texts and get a “15 percent off coupon.”

That “knowing release” of the number is all that was required to neutralize the quiet hours claim: the court found King’s prior express invitation or permission was “apparent” so the texts Bon Charge sent were not “telephone solicitation[s],” and the quiet-hours provision does not apply.

Very straightforward and well-reasoned ruling. But just as with the issue of whether SMS messages are calls we expect courts will split on this issue.

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Sunshine Enclosures, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Full Scale, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Turn Biotechnologies, Inc.
Published: 24 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: PBMC Investors, LLC
Published: 9 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Troutman Amin, LLP

NOT SO COZY- Loungewear Company Hit With Class Action Lawsuit For Alleged Violations of The Quiet Hours Provisions
by: Oliver Shapiro
PRIVACY CLAIMS DISMISSED FOR LACK OF STANDING: Theories Of Injury Must Be Closely Related To A Harm Traditionally Recognized As Providing A Basis For A Lawsuit In American Courts
by: Kelly Sandberg
ARBITRATION DENIED: The Court Denies Arbitration Even After Selection Including Terms of Use
by: TCPA Practice Group
NOT TODAY!: Second Circuit SHUTS DOWN Another VPPA Pixel Class Action Against NBCUniversal
by: Tori Guidry
TEXTS NOT CALLS- Another Georgia District Court Finds That Section 227(c) Does Not Apply To Text Messages
by: William Craddick
GLBA 2.0: The Legislative Push for Federal Uniformity? – a compliance attorney can dream…
by: William Fife
ALL NET NO FISH: Plaintiff Voluntary Dismisses Quiet Hours Lawsuit Against PrimeFish With Prejudice
by: Oliver Shapiro
NO SPECIFIC VIDEO, NO VPPA CLAIM- Court Draws a Clear Line.
by: Keerti Jaya
OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF STANDING: Why One Plaintiff Saw Standing and The Other Didn’t
by: Keerti Jaya
EMERGENCY?- Court Holds Wrong Number Robocalls Regarding Dental Insurance Were “Emergency” Calls And It Gets You Thinking
by: Eric J. Troutman
Data Privacy Update: Federal Bill Introduced…But Will it Go Anywhere?
by: William Fife
CROCS AFTER DARK: A Quiet Hours Claim That’s Not So Loud
by: Keerti Jaya
RED ROBIN DENIED ARBITRATION: Multiple Terms And Conditions Defeat Motion When Attested Link Lacks Arbitration
by: Kelly Sandberg

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 