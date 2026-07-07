QSBS Trust Stacking Comes Under the Microscope

First enacted in 1993, Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) has been one of the most powerful wealth-building tools for founders, early employees, and venture investors. Section 1202 of the Internal Revenue Code allows up to $15 million in capital gains to be shielded from federal taxes on the sale of qualifying stock, provided the stock is held long enough and the company meets the statutory requirements. That benefit became even more valuable after Congress expanded the exclusion in 2025.

But as often happens in tax planning, where there is opportunity, there is also innovation, and that invites scrutiny. A strategy known as “trust stacking” has become increasingly common in Silicon Valley. This allows founders and investors to multiply their QSBS exclusions by transferring shares into multiple non-grantor trusts for family members, effectively creating multiple taxpayers and, with them, multiple exclusions.

In some cases, that can turn a $15 million tax shield into $60 million or more. The strategy is legal under current law, but as recently reported by the Wall Street Journal, comments from the Treasury Department suggest that may not be the case for much longer.

For venture-backed companies and their investors, this matters now.

Why This Is Getting Attention

Treasury officials have made clear they are examining whether aggressive trust stacking has gone beyond the spirit of the statute. The concern is not what would be considered traditional estate planning, transferring wealth to children or future generations, but rather structures designed primarily to recycle exclusions without meaningful economic separation. That distinction matters.

The statute explicitly allows QSBS to retain its character when gifted. But the IRS already has anti-abuse doctrines and trust aggregation rules that could be used to collapse multiple trusts into one if they appear duplicative or tax motivated. Future guidance could narrow how these structures work, particularly where overlapping beneficiaries or “friendly” trustee arrangements make the separation more formal than substantive.

What Founders Need to Think About

For founders sitting on low-basis stock with high growth potential, timing is everything.

QSBS planning works best when it happens early, well before a liquidity event is on the horizon. If you are thinking about a sale after signing an LOI or after a process is underway, it may already be too late. Transfers made too close to an exit can look opportunistic and invite scrutiny.

This means founders should be asking questions such as the following:

Do I qualify for QSBS?

Is my cap table structured in a way that preserves eligibility?

Would estate planning objectives independently support trust structures?

What is the valuation today versus where it may be in five years?

Many founders focus on dilution, governance, and financing, but tax planning is secondary. Tax strategy should be part of company formation and growth planning, not limited to exit planning.

What VCs Should Watch

For venture funds and angel investors, QSBS remains a major part of after-tax return optimization. But funds need to remember that QSBS eligibility can be lost if portfolio companies fail technical requirements, including gross asset limitations and active business use tests. Trust stacking introduces another layer.

Investors who plan to use QSBS multipliers should expect heavier diligence on timing, documentation, and trust independence. Advisors will need to demonstrate that transfers serve genuine estate or wealth-transfer objectives and are not merely exclusion multiplication. In competitive deals, sophisticated investors may increasingly ask founders whether QSBS preservation has been considered in the company’s tax and capitalization strategy.

The Bigger Shift: Tax Planning Is Moving Earlier

The bigger lesson here is not simply whether Treasury cracks down. It is that sophisticated tax planning is moving upstream. What used to happen six months before exit now needs to happen six years before an exit. For founders, that means integrating corporate counsel, tax counsel, and estate planning counsel much earlier. For VCs, it means understanding how tax efficiency affects fund returns.

QSBS remains one of the most valuable incentives in venture-backed growth. But like many incentives, it is being tested.